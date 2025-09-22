Vikings Starting Rookie OL Donovan Jackson Out Against Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings will be without starting left guard Donovan Jackson in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters during his Monday press conference. Jackson played in Week 3 against the Bengals despite suffering a wrist injury in Week 2, but he had surgery earlier today and will miss the team’s Week 4 game.

“He suffered a wrist injury against Atlanta that was deemed to be something that would require surgery. He did have that this morning in Los Angeles as part of a planned surgery. It was determined last week that he could play in the football game [against the Bengals] and not do further harm,” O’Connell said. “We’re hoping to use the bye, part of that timeline to have Donovan back as soon as possible.”

With Jackson out, the Vikings could turn to undrafted free agent Joe Huber or veteran Blake Brandel in his place. Michael Jurgens, who has been playing center with starter Ryan Kelly out after suffering an injury during the Week 2 game, could also kick over to guard if Kelly is available in Week 4. O’Connell said he’s “optimistic” Kelly could be available and have a normal week of practice and return this week.

Jackson was a first-round pick by Minnesota in the 2025 NFL Draft and has gotten off to a decent start to his career. Through three games, he ranks 33rd among all guards with a 60.7 Pro Football Focus grade and has been a better pass protector than run blocker. His 62.9 pass-blocking grade ranks 44th among guards, while his 58.2 run-blocking grade is 46th.

Jackson’s absence means the Vikings will have a backup at guard primarily lined up against Cam Heyward, who’s coming off a fantastic Week 3 performance. In addition to logging six tackles and a sack, Heyward had a forced fumble, punching the ball out on the goal line to prevent a Patriots touchdown. The seven-time Pro Bowler also tipped a pass that led to a Patriots interception in the end zone right before the end of the first half.

Jackson’s performance could’ve been impacted by his injury, as he was much better in Week 1 with a 74.3 overall grade before taking a step back in Weeks 2 and 3. Even if Kelly does return, the Vikings will be down a key interior offensive lineman, and Heyward and the Pittsburgh defense will look to take advantage.