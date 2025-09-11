Vikings Place Two Players On IR, Ruling Them Out For Steelers Game

The Minnesota Vikings placed RB Ty Chandler and LB Blake Cashman on IR today, meaning they’ll have to miss at least the next four games. That includes their Week 4 matchup with the Steelers in Ireland.

With Cashman and Chandler heading to IR, the Vikings signed WR Tim Jones and former Steelers TE Nick Vannett to their active roster and CB Tyrek Funderburk and LB Sione Takitaki to their practice squad.

The #Vikings have announced the following roster moves – Placed LB Blake Cashman and RB Ty Chandler on IR – Signed WR Tim Jones and TE Nick Vannett to the active roster – Signed CB Tyrek Funderburk and LB Sione Takitaki to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/9fHul4ugqP — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 11, 2025

Cashman is the bigger loss of the two, as Chandler has functioned as Minnesota’s third back behind Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. However, he is one of the team’s kick returners, and they’ll need to find a replacement for him there. Cashman is a starting linebacker who emerged last season after signing as a free agent. He previously spent time with the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

Cashman had three tackles in Minnesota’s Monday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears before exiting with an injury. Last season, he was a key cog in Brian Flores’ defense, racking up 112 tackles, 4.5 sacks and eight passes defensed in 14 starts. With Cashman sidelined, he’ll likely be replaced by former Packers LB Eric Wilson, who joined the Vikings during the offseason.

Minnesota’s defense is still one of the best in football, but it’s been hit with injuries early in the season. S Harrison Smith missed Week 1 with an injury, and CB Jeff Okudah is currently in concussion protocol.

Chandler didn’t play an offensive snap on Monday night, but he did log 13 special teams snaps. The fourth-year running back out of North Carolina is a former fifth-round pick, but he’s failed to establish a consistent role in the Vikings’ offense. His best season came in 2023 when he ran 102 times for 461 yards and three touchdowns while adding 21 receptions and 159 yards out of the backfield.

Takitaki, who signed with the Vikings’ practice squad, could be an eventual replacement for Cashman. He began his career with the Cleveland Browns and spent last season with the New England Patriots. He was released this offseason and remained unsigned, but if the Vikings need reinforcements at linebacker, Takitaki has the experience to potentially fill a role.