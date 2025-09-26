Vikings Offense Scouting Report: Don’t Let Justin Jefferson Griddy

As we’ve been doing for many years now, we break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual player standpoint. Like last year, Josh Carney and I will cover the opposing team’s offense. I will focus on the scheme, Josh on the players.

Today, our scouting report on the Minnesota Vikings’ offense ahead of the team’s Week Four game.

Alex’s Scheme Report

Vikings’ Run Game

Minnesota will be without starting RB Aaron Jones but there’s plenty of confidence in Jordan Mason, acquired in a trade from the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason. Though the team’s longest run is *only* 24 yards, the Vikings are averaging 4.8 YPC on the season. That ranks ninth in the NFL.

On the year, Mason has recorded 40 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a highly healthy 5.4 YPC. He’s sat around 60 percent the last two weeks, though he would’ve played more had Week Three not been a blowout win. After Jones’ injury, the team brought back Cam Akers. He played seven snaps last week.

Minnesota has 11 runs of 10-plus yards this season. That’s tied for sixth-best in the league.

Schematically, Minnesota uses a Duo/downhill run scheme. A good amount of 12 personnel of two tight ends. The Vikings get a good push up front and return its starting left tackle, though left guard Donovan Jackson will miss the game after wrist surgery.

Overall, the scheme isn’t incredibly varied. Minnesota has a clear plan of attack and they’re doing a nice job executing.

One note not related to either faction of the offense but important to include here. Over the last two games, Minnesota’s offense has committed seven false starts. On the year, that’s tied for second-most in the league. Consider Minnesota has played at home the last two games, and the false start numbers are even more curious. Though Sunday’s outing will be a neutral site, the Steelers are expected to have more fans in Ireland. Pittsburgh stemming the front could be a weapon to get the Vikings to flinch.

Some other numbers. Minnesota ranks sixth in scoring at 27 points per game. In Week Three’s win, 14 of the team’s 48 points came on defense thanks to a pick-six and fumble returned for a touchdown. That will skew the output generally attributed to the offense. The Vikings are just 28th in yards per game. Situationally, they’re poor on third down (31.4 percent, 28th) but good in the red zone (66.7 percent, 10th). Minnesota’s also plus-2 in turnover differential.

Vikings’ Pass Game

The pass game is led by veteran QB Carson Wentz, taking over for the injured J.J. McCarthy. Wentz didn’t need to do much but had a solid game against the Bengals last week, throwing two touchdowns and completing 70 percent of his passes.

As a passing offense on the year, the Vikings are averaging 7.7 YPA. That’s eighth in the NFL and signals they’re pushing the ball downfield. They have four touchdowns to three interceptions and been sacked 12 times this year. The sacks are tied second-most in the NFL only behind the Tennessee Tians. Some of that falls of McCarthy and a young quarterback’s struggles, though Wentz was sacked three times on 25 dropbacks last week.

One big difference between McCarthy and Wentz? McCarthy’s snap-to-throw time the first two weeks was 3.15 seconds, third-highest in the league. Wentz sat at 2.55 last week. That would be second-fastest in the NFL only behind Patrick Mahomes’ 2.51.

Justin Jefferson has 20 targets on the year. On those, he’s caught 12 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback play has hurt his numbers but he’s averaging nearly 17 yards per catch and had a strong outing (5 for 75 on 7 targets) last week on just 48 snaps. Jalen Nailor is a quality underneath/space player, seven catches for 96 yards on 13 targets. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is rounding into form after coming back from injury mid-way through 2024 and has 13 targets and a touchdown.

As a unit, the Vikings have seven completions of 20-plus yards. Jefferson is responsible for three.

The first thing I notice about Minnesota’s passing game is the high use of motion. The Vikings like using it pre-snap. Nailor, especially, will fast-motion to the flat.

Minnesota likes using 3×1 formations with the tight end isolated backside and a “loose bunch” to the front side. A little similar to New England but a tighter bunch to the trips with more switch releases. Pittsburgh must be able to distribute well while dealing with Hockenson backside.

In pass protection, Minnesota has struggled in stunt pickup. Pittsburgh could lean into this more to get pressure, especially with a battered interior line and the Vikings two solid tackles that will protect will up front.

Lastly, alert trick play. Minnesota ran a double pass on the first play of an end-of-half drive last week. It didn’t work well but Wentz threw to the receiver who then tried to throw to the back.

Josh’s Individual Report

It’s Vikings week, Steelers fans!

With it comes an international flair as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Dublin, Ireland to take on the Vikings Sunday at Croke Park, a game very important to the Steelers organization and the Rooney family.

They are looking to find a way to win a game against a good Vikings team, and fortunately this week they’ll be going against a backup quarterback in Carson Wentz.

Though head coach Kevin O’Connell is a quarterback whisperer, Wentz is a guy with a long history of turnovers and poor decisions with the football. He’ll run into sacks, will try to do way too much to create out of structure, and can simply fall apart when he plays outside of the scheme.

There’s a reason why he’s on yet another team at this point in his NFL career.

That said, he looked pretty darn good in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wentz was ripping throws at all levels, took care of the football and largely played within structure.

When he was at his best in Philadelphia, Wentz stayed on time, read the field well and showed off his arm strength. Where he tends to fall apart is when the play breaks down and he starts to try and create out of the pocket.

He ran into a couple of bad sacks last week against the Bengals, so he has to avoid that in Week 4 against a good Steelers pass rush. But he does bring some QB mobility and is tough as nails. He’s an experienced QB, too, and the moment won’t be too big for him.

Not only do the Vikings have a backup at quarterback starting, they have a backup at running back, too, though Jordan Mason could be a true No. 1 running back for a number of teams in the NFL.

The Vikings made a savvy trade for him in the offseason, and he’s been very good for Minnesota so far this season. With Aaron Jones going down with a hamstring injury early in the year, Mason has stepped into the fold and is coming off a 100-yard game in Week 3.

He has good vision, runs hard and refuses to go down on first contact. He has underrated speed, too, and can turn the corner and create explosive plays.

At receiver, the Vikings are absolutely loaded.

Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in football. He draws a ton of attention from defenses, and yet he still produces at a high level. Even with all of the quarterback challenges the Vikings have had in recent years, Jefferson is the rising tide that lifts all boats.

He can take the top off of defenses, create after the catch, and is a fantastic route runner that knows how to attack leverages and work himself open.

Minnesota gets a major boost in Week 4 with the return of former Pitt star Jordan Addison off suspension. He’s a dynamic weapon that can stretch the field and will take a ton of attention off of Jefferson, freeing both up for a number of 1-on-1 matchups.

It’s not just those two, though.

The Vikings traded for Adam Thielen before the start of the regular season, bringing the veteran home to shore up depth. Jalen Nailor has been very good early in the season, too, while rookie Tai Felton brings a great deal of speed and can stretch the field.

It might be one of the best receiving corps in the NFL.

Tight end is solid for Minnesota, too. TJ Hockenson is quietly one of the best all-around tight ends in football. He’s a bit underutilized as a receiving weapon, but when called upon, he flat-out makes plays.

He’s a good route runner who knows how to attack leverage and get into and out of cuts quickly, like he did on this touchdown last week against Cincinnati.

The Steelers have struggled to cover tight ends in recent years, and that could bode well for Hockenson this week.

Josh Oliver had a touchdown last week and has taken on a larger role in Minnesota. Good blocker, too, and can bring some juice in the passing game.

Up front, the Vikings have been banged up early in the year. But they’re getting healthy. Here’s how I expect them to line up left to right on Sunday:

LT — Christian Darrisaw

LG — Michael Jurgens

C — Ryan Kelly

RG — Will Fries

RT — Brian O’Neill

Darrisaw is back from injury and played very well in Week 3. He and O’Neill form a terrific bookend tackle tandem. They’re good run blockers, but even better in pass protection, allowing the Vikings to live on an island and utilize their tight ends in pass protection more often.

The interior has had some struggles, though. Rookie left guard Donovan Jackson is out this week after having wrist surgery, so Michael Jurgens — who was starting at center in place of the injured Ryan Kelly — could get the start. Or Ben Brandel will get the call. There’s the fish of the week for the Steelers.

Kelly and Will Fries were big free agent additions for the Vikings this offense. They have shored up the interior when on the field. Kelly is coming back from a concussion, so him and Fries should help get Minnesota back on track up front.

On special teams, Will Reichard is off to a great start for Minnesota. He’s 6-for-6 on the season on field goals after going just 24-for-30 last season. He drilled a 62-yarder last week, so he has a big leg and is really starting to tap into it.

Punter Ryan Wright has punted 16 times so far this season. He’s average 47.3 yards per punt, and four of his punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line. He has a long of 59 yards on the year. He could really flip the field.

In the return game, Myles Price handles kick and punt return duties. He’s averaging just 23.4 yards per kickoff return with a long of 32 yards on the season. Success hasn’t exactly been there, but he remains dangerous back there with his speed.

Returning punts, he’s already had 12 returns and is averaging 11.8 yards per return. He has a long of 29 yards on the season and can really flip the field and put the Vikings offense in good position.