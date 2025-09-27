Vikings Elevate RB Cam Akers To Active Roster Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Minnesota Vikings have elevated RB Cam Akers to their active roster off the practice squad, the team announced on Saturday.

The #Vikings have elevated RB Cam Akers to the active roster for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/6226cAOqqu — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 27, 2025

It’s the second week in a row the Vikings have elevated Akers off the practice squad. With both Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler out, the Vikings elevated Akers last week, and he had five carries for 19 yards, serving as a backup behind starter Jordan Mason. Akers also had one target but didn’t have a reception.

Akers entered the league in 2020 as a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams. He was traded to the Vikings midway through the 2023 season and spent the first half of last season with the team before being dealt to the Houston Texans. He re-signed with Minnesota on September 17 after Jones’ injury landed him on IR. He previously spent time with the New Orleans Saints this season, signing with the team after a successful tryout at their rookie minicamp.

His best season came in 2022 with the Rams, when Akers ran 188 times for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll likely serve as Minnesota’s third-string running back tomorrow, with Zavier Scott assuming the second-string role behind Mason.

Akers has never been active for a game against the Steelers in his career, so Sunday will be his first opportunity to play against them. For his career, he’s ran for 2,044 yards on 507 carries in 54 games with 17 starts. He’s also added 52 receptions for 388 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield.

The Steelers also elevated a running back ahead of their matchup against Minnesota, with Trey Sermon being elevated for the second-straight week. Sermon likely won’t have as much of an offensive role as Akers could, but he’ll line up as one of Pittsburgh’s two kick returners along with Kenneth Gainwell as he did in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

In addition to Jones, the Vikings will also be without starting QB J.J. McCarthy as well as LG Donovan Jackson on the offensive side of the ball against the Steelers. Defensively, they’re down EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel and LB Blake Cashman.