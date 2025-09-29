Vikings Defenders Concede Steelers Had ‘Good Game Plan’ To Counter Their Strengths

The Vikings had a top-10 defense through three games, but the Steelers proved a tough match for Brian Flores’ squad. Virtually across the board, Pittsburgh bettered Minnesota’s game averages for defensive efficiency. After the game, Vikings defenders could only acknowledge the job the Steelers did countering them, starting with QB Aaron Rodgers.

“As we’ve all seen, [he is] as advertised”, LB Jonathan Greenard said of the Steelers quarterback, via the Vikings’ website. “Crazy arm, obviously just getting the ball out quick. Understanding the defenses, trying to find the soft spots”.

Of the Steelers’ defense, the Vikings defender said, “They knew that we would be rushing, trying to get to him, so they just tried to get the ball out quick, throw us off, and get that run game going. They had a good game plan. I thought they executed pretty well”.

Rodgers posted an average time to throw of just 2.17 seconds, the quickest he has had in nearly a decade. The Steelers knew, as Greenard pointed out, that the Vikings like to bring the pressure. And as S Josh Metellus admits, they didn’t do what they needed to do to counter it. DK Metcalf’s 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown highlights that point, but that is merely the standout example.

“Get on a body. We tried to do that”, Metellus said of what the Vikings tried to counter the Steelers’ quick-pass attack. “Missed a couple of tackles and DK goes down the field for 80 yards. Obviously, tackling [has] got to be better as a group. Got to find a way to get these guys down. That’s really how you stop quick game, get on the body and tackle. We just didn’t do that at a very high clip”.

For the first time all season, the Steelers both ran and passed efficiently. They barely ran 50 plays, but they moved the ball well in their 24-21 win. Rodgers averaged 9.1 yards on 22 passing attempts—Metcalf’s catch and run kind of helping there—but the 4.5 yards per rush really sealed the deal. And note, that figure includes two kneel downs by Rodgers to dilute the efficiency numbers. On designed runs, they rushed for 133 yards on 27 attempts, or over 4.9 yards per attempt. And what’s remarkable is they still don’t have a rush longer than 15 yards.

Entering Sunday’s game, the Vikings ranked ninth in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed. They ranked second in plays and yards allowed per drive. The Steelers exceeded the Vikings’ season averages in all of those categories, especially when you adjust for the two nothing drives to end each half with one single kneel down.

On a play-to-play basis, Sunday against the Vikings was clearly the best the Steelers have looked all season. The offensive linemen were a crucial part of that, having their best game collectively. If they can build off this momentum on the other side of the bye week, they could have the team they actually envisioned for themselves. They might not be without their warts, but they can win games, and that’s all they’re concerned with.