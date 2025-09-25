Vikings Defender Offers Key To Beating Steelers: ‘That’s When Their Superpowers Start To Show’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to travel to Ireland to play the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Vikings are missing their starting quarterback, which might make some more confident in the Steelers’ chances at victory.

However, that didn’t slow the Vikings down last week in a 48-10 steamrolling of the Cincinnati Bengals. That effort was led by their defense. And Vikings safety Josh Metellus recently gave some insight on his team’s plan against the Steelers.

“You think about a Mike Tomlin-coached, you think about a gritty, very physical, disciplined football team,” Metellus said on the Nightcap podcast. “You add that with Aaron Rodgers, 21-year vet, who’s elite with his passing ability and his football IQ, it’s gonna be hard for us to find a way for them to make mistakes. On our end, we can’t make mistakes.

“That’s gonna be a big key to the game is executing and not giving them easy stuff, not missing assignments, missing blitzes, and messing up coverages. Making sure everybody in their spots and executing the gameplan because those are two very experienced people you’re going against. You can’t afford to give them anything to keep them in the game because once that fourth quarter hits, that’s when their superpowers start to show.”

While the Steelers have stumbled out of the gate this season, they’re still 2-1. Their play in the fourth quarter has been a big part of both their wins. In Week 1, they put up 17 points in the final quarter, including a game-winning 60-yard field goal. Then, in Week 3, their defense forced a fumble in the fourth quarter, with their offense capitalizing on that mistake to score the game-winning touchdown.

Winning close games has been a staple of Tomlin’s Steelers. Since he became their head coach, no team has a better winning percentage in one-score games. For all his faults, Tomlin usually keeps his team steady late in games.

Since 2007, only one team has a 60%+ winning percentage in one-score games. The Pittsburgh Steelers. 105-65-2 mark. Pittsburgh rarely wins easy but they know how to close out games late. Did it Week 1 vs the Jets. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 12, 2025

Similarly, Rodgers has been solid in the fourth quarter in his career. He’s already got a good track record protecting the ball. However, he also has 24 fourth quarter comebacks to his name. That includes the two he’s already added this year.

Therefore, Metellus has a point about the Steelers developing superpowers near the end of games. The Vikings don’t want to find themselves in a close game late against the Steelers.

There are two sides to that coin, though. For as good as they are in the fourth quarter, the Steelers are notorious for starting slow offensively. While that’s been a little different this year, with the team scoring a first-drive touchdown in both of its wins, the Vikings’ defense will look to bare its teeth early on. The Steelers could be in for a rough outing if the Vikings pounce on them early.