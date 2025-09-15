Vikings Could Be Without Multiple Offensive Starters, Including QB J.J. McCarthy, Against Steelers (Update)

UPDATE: Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McCarthy is expected to be out 2-4 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, which would sideline him for Week 4 against the Steelers. Pittsburgh will likely see QB Carson Wentz for its matchup with Minnesota in Dublin.

ESPN sources: Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is expected to be sidelined two-to-four weeks with a high ankle sprain. With McCathy out, Vikings QB Carson Wentz is now in line to start. pic.twitter.com/FOQjkQ62TV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2025

Our original story is below:

The Minnesota Vikings could be without multiple offensive starters in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including QB J.J. McCarthy. Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that McCarthy has an ankle sprain and will likely miss Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s unknown if he’ll be available for Week 4, although O’Connell said they don’t see a looming IR stint for McCarthy, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy has an ankle sprain and likely will not play Week 3. Kevin O'Connell doesn't see this as a short-term IR stint, but McCarthy is very likely out Week 3. It's Carson Wentz vs. Jake Browning on Sunday. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 15, 2025

In addition to McCarthy, O’Connell told reporters, including ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, that RB Aaron Jones is unlikely to play in Week 3, putting his status potentially in doubt for Week 4.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) is unlikely to play this week vs. Bengals, per coach Kevin O'Connell. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 15, 2025

McCarthy missed all of 2024 with a knee injury, and while he started and finished both of Minnesota’s first two games, he suffered an ankle sprain during their Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After leading Minnesota to a come-from-behind win and being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 1, McCarthy came back down to earth in Week 2, completing just 11-for-21 passes for 158 yards with two interceptions. He also took six sacks.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, McCarthy is week-to-week with a high-ankle sprain.

#Vikings QB JJ McCarthy suffered a high-ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week, per me and @TomPelissero. Carson Wentz is expected to start this week and the team will continue to evaluate McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/iwmPYpYeWF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2025

McCarthy will be replaced by veteran Carson Wentz in Week 3, and Wentz would likely get the start if McCarthy can’t go in Week 4 as well. Jones has been outproduced by RB Jordan Mason so far this season, but with Ty Chandler on IR, it leaves the Vikings thin at running back. Jones had just five carries for 23 yards in Week 2.

Mason was acquired in an offseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers and ran nine times for 30 yards against Atlanta after leading the team with 15 carries for 68 yards in Week 1. The Vikings have utilized both Jones and Mason in the backfield, although Jones has been functioning as Minnesota’s starter.

The Vikings are banged up with LB Blake Cashman also on IR, and now their offense is losing key talent ahead of their trip to Ireland against the Steelers in just two weeks. It’s the second Steelers opponent to suffer an injury to their starting QB in Week 2, as the Cincinnati Bengals also lost Joe Burrow for at least three months due to a toe injury. The Vikings and Bengals will play each other in Week 3 in a battle of backup quarterbacks, and the Steelers may see both Wentz and Jake Browning in the coming weeks.