‘Variety Of People’ Who Could Fill WR2 Role Has Mike Tomlin Confident In Pass Catchers

Though the wide receiver room still looks a bit thin and unproven behind DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin feels very good about the position.

It’s not just the wide receiver room that Tomlin has confidence in, it’s the pass-catching group as a whole, including the tight ends and even some guys out of the backfield.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday for his first Tomlin Tuesday of the 2025 season, Tomlin raved about his pass-catching group and the confidence the group gives him entering the season.

“I’m extremely confident in [Calvin Austin III], but I’m also equally confident in Roman Wilson, and Jonnu [Smith] and [Pat] Freiermuth,” Tomlin said of the Steelers’ pass-catching group. “There’s a lot of speculation and narratives about a quote unquote number two, and I just think in today’s game it comes at you in a lot of ways. We certainly have unique depth and talent at the tight end position, and particularly in reference to new acquisitions. Jonnu is somewhat of a positionless player. Calvin is growing and has grown and made big strides a year ago.

“We’ve been really excited about Roman Wilson in team development, and so I’m less concerned about, quote unquote, who occupies the number two position. It could be a variety of people depending on the circumstance.”

Of course, Metcalf is the headliner of the group. The Steelers swung a big trade for him in early March, signing him to a huge extension in the process. He’s the true No. 1 wide receiver, and the type of weapon the Steelers have been searching for in recent years.

He’s a physical specimen, playing a punishing brand of football, and will block his tail off. That’s not something the Steelers had at WR1 in recent years. Now they do.

Depth and talent are the questions behind him though. Calvin Austin III is the WR2 entering the season, but he missed all of the preseason with an oblique injury and hasn’t practiced in full since getting hurt on Aug. 1. Roman Wilson had a big preseason and has started to open some eyes, while Scotty Miller turned a great training camp and preseason into a roster spot.

The WR2 spot has been a major question all offseason for the Steelers. At times, it seemed like the Steelers were going to land an upgrade at WR2, whether that was Gabe Davis, Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper. Even a trade target like Jakobi Meyers makes sense.

But the Steelers aren’t willing to trade 2026 draft capital under GM Omar Khan, and they hadn’t seemed all that interested in adding Davis, who is reportedly signing with the Bills after twice visiting Pittsburgh. So what the Steelers have is what they’re rolling with, for better or worse.

“One thing is for certain: a talent like DK dictates a lot of schematics,” Tomlin said of his new WR1. “And so, his presence is gonna provide opportunities for others, whether it’s Calvin, Roman, Jonnu, Freiermuth. It’s not a big issue for me or for us.”

The Steelers said similar things last season, and then the WR2 spot proved to be a major weakness. Van Jefferson simply couldn’t produce, and the passing game fell apart late in the year with George Pickens injured.

Hopefully that won’t be the case this season with an upgrade at QB in Aaron Rodgers and some young receivers like Wilson and Austin continuing to develop, not to mention the Steelers’ depth and talent at tight end.