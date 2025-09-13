Troy Fautanu Explains Specific Ways The Steelers’ OL Can Improve

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped Week 1 with a 34-32 victory over the New York Jets. Still, the offensive line has plenty of work to do to improve its blocking. While Aaron Rodgers’ quick release (a league-best 2.9 seconds) and four touchdown passes via play-action stole headlines, the ground game sputtered, managing just 53 yards on 20 attempts. As the Steelers prepare for a tough Seattle Seahawks defensive front in Week 2, Fautanu offered a breakdown of the technical details he believes will elevate the unit’s performance.

Speaking to George Von Benko on WMBS Radio this week, Fautanu emphasized that the run game is very close to breaking out.

“I felt like we just, we’re just one block away from really breaking one,” he said. “And I feel like the more we continue to hone in on the details, whether that’s angles or just finishing blocks at the end of the plays, we will be able to take off soon.”

Focusing on angles, ensuring proper leverage and positioning against the defender, and sustaining blocks emphasizes the precision needed to spring Jaylen Warren, Keneth Gainwell, and Kaleb Johnson for significant gains. That could be tough against a Seahawks defense that showed how disruptive they can be against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fautanu didn’t stop there. He also stressed the importance of going above and beyond the initial assignment.

“Also finishing blocks or finding extra work if you block a guy and do your job,” he noted.

Seeking out a linebacker or safety to block after handling a primary blocking assignment is the perfect example of the unselfish, blue-collar ethos of the Steelers’ offensive line. It’s a mentality that could prove crucial against Seattle’s aggressive scheme that forces the offensive linemen to stay alert.

Fautanus’s comments come at a pivotal moment. With Rodgers’ play-action success tied to a credible run threat, the offensive line must execute these details to keep Seattle’s defense honest. If Fautanu and the rest of the offensive line can sharpen their angles, finish blocks, and pursue that extra work, the Steelers’ ground game could finally ignite. Keeping a balanced offense is key to protecting Aaron Rodgers and sustaining long-term success on that side of the ball.

For what it’s worth, they had a lot of “one block away” talk last year that they never quite figured out.