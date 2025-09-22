Trai Essex Won’t Call For Teryl Austin’s Job, But ‘Something Has To Change’ Defensively

Looking at the score, it would seem the Pittsburgh Steelers improved defensively against the New England Patriots on Sunday after two rough games to start the year. And in some areas they did. However, some of their continuous struggles were evident again in their 21-14 win. Speaking on X after Pittsburgh improved to 2-1, former Steelers OL Trai Essex voiced some concerns with the unit. He made it clear that he’s not calling for DC Teryl Austin to be fired, but he does think some changes need to be made.

“I’m never gonna call for another man’s job, ’cause that’s not my forte,” Essex said. “I know how hard it is to get one of those in the league. But something has to change. Teryl Austin, it’s been well-documented, the proof is in the pudding. And his resume, good or bad, has been mostly bad. Teryl Austin still has a job right now, he’s still the defensive coordinator for the Steelers. He has some work to do this weekend. And definitely has a lot of work to get on the good side of Steeler Nation.”

Looking at the Steelers’ defensive performance as a whole, there were positives to take away from their first win in New England since 2008. One is the massive difference in the turnover battle. The Steelers forced five turnovers, and the defense gave the offense plenty of chances to put the game out of reach. Really, Pittsburgh could have come away with six or seven, as Chuck Clark failed to bring in two potential picks.

Another great sign for Teryl Austin was some of the Steelers’ stalwarts starting to wake up. Cam Heyward had a terrific game with a batted pass resulting in an interception, a forced fumble and a sack. T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig found their ways into New England’s backfield time and again as well.

That said, the Steelers again weren’t great against the run. Both Antonio Gibson and Rhamondre Stevenson had at least four yards per carry, and the Patriots rushed for 119 yards as a team. Pittsburgh also gave up far too many third- and-long conversions, a problem it had against the Seahawks last week, too.

Now, giving up 14 points and coming away with five turnovers is nothing to cry about. It was certainly a better defensive performance than the Steelers had the first two weeks. However, you’d be lying to say there still aren’t flaws in Teryl Austin’s defense. According to Essex, they need to be fixed quickly for Austin’s sake.