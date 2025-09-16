Trai Essex Wants Jaylen Warren To Get 20-25 Touches A Game: ‘Special With The Ball In His Hands’

He averaged more than 7 yards per touch on Sunday, and yet Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren couldn’t even get consistent work offensively in the Steelers’ 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Warren ran for 48 yards on 14 carries and added another 86 receiving yards on four receptions, including an impressive catch-and-run for 65 yards from Aaron Rodgers. But Warren still found himself splitting time with veteran Kenneth Gainwell in the Steelers’ backfield.

Former Steelers offensive lineman and current analyst Trai Essex believes that split has to stop. It’s time to ensure Warren gets 20-25 touches a game, period.

“That guy has to get the ball more. And he looks like the Jaylen Warren from two years ago when every time he got the ball we thought something special could happen,” Essex said of Warren, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “And he showed he’s still capable of doing that. So he came out and balled on Sunday when got the opportunity, too. I think he needs to get 20 to 25 touches every week.

“I think he’s that special with the ball in his hands.”

On Sunday against the Seahawks, Warren was special with the football in his hands. On those 18 touches, he forced nine missed tackles by Seattle defenders, including four on his remarkable 65-yarder in which he weaved through the defense and made defenders look downright silly.

Though it’s fair to wonder if an increased workload like that could lead to some injuries with Warren, considering his struggles with health in recent years, the Steelers don’t have any better options in the backfield. Gainwell is a nice depth piece, but he shouldn’t average nearly 10 touches a game through two weeks.

Rookie Kaleb Johnson just isn’t quite there yet, but Warren is a known commodity. Feed him the rock.

The fact that the Steelers didn’t get him consistent work and made sure to get Gainwell touches — especially after Warren’s 65-yard catch-and-run — was frustrating.

The Steelers’ offense is at its best when Warren is featured. At least, that’s what we’ve seen the last two weeks. That argument could have been made last year, too, even with different personnel. Getting Warren going offensively, feeding him the rock as a runner and a receiver, could help the Steelers’ offense settle in and have some balance, at least early in the season.

After the loss Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin said he’s certain Warren can handle a heavier workload. Time to show it then.