Trai Essex: Broderick Jones ‘Didn’t Look Like He Belonged’ In NFL Against Jets

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest keys of the 2025 season is their offensive line taking a step forward in its development and protecting 41-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers.

The group didn’t take a step forward Sunday in the 34-32 win over the New York Jets and didn’t protect Rodgers all that well. He was sacked four times, and the Steelers rushed for just 53 yards on 20 carries, making them largely one-dimensional.

But they found a way to win, and that’s all that matters. For the most part.

There’s real concern about third-year offensive tackle Broderick Jones coming out of the season opener. Jones was charged with three sacks and four pressures allowed in the win over the Jets by Pro Football Focus. That comes after he tied for the second-most sacks allowed in the NFL last season at right tackle with 12.

Former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex preached some grace during the game with Jones, but on Monday morning during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Essex ripped into Jones.

“Not good. Yeah, there’s not much more you can say. That performance left a lot to be desired, and it’s troubling,” Essex said of Jones, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “What makes it the most troubling is the fact that I don’t know how it gets better. He has some fundamental technique issues that have reared their head at right tackle and they’re rearing their head right now at left tackle. He went up against some good competition yesterday. Will McDonald is an elite pass rusher. Quinnen Williams is an elite defensive lineman.

“No excuse though, because there were a couple plays there where he just looked…he didn’t look like he belonged in the NFL with some of the sets that he had.”

Moving back to left tackle was supposed to put Jones in his comfort spot. He talked in training camp and the preseason about being back in a spot where he felt good.

He struggled early in training camp and then dealt with a groin injury. He performed much better once he returned from the injury and put together some good moments in the preseason.

But on the road in the season opener against a great defensive front, Jones was a disaster. He was borderline unplayable and couldn’t protect Rodgers at all. His pass sets were a mess, he was overpowered too often, and at other times looked slow off of the ball and unable to adjust to the speed of the game.

To be fair, it was his first real, extended snaps at left tackle in an NFL game since his rookie season. But he gave up a sack on the Steelers’ first play from scrimmage, and it was all downhill from there.

It’s incredibly concerning, and it could derail the Steelers’ offense if he can’t play up to standard at the key position.

If not, it might be time for change.

“I’m hoping that some things improve. He got his first live shot at left tackle, so you want to give him a little bit of grace and hope that once he watches this film, that maybe a fire gets lit a little bit,” Essex added regarding Jones. “But that’s why you bring in a[n] Andrus Peat, somebody that has been a Pro Bowler at left guard and has played some left tackle, for situation like that. If Brodrick looked like the guy for the future, they don’t bring in Andrus Peat, simply put. And so that is in the wings. That is an option for [Pat] Meyer and Coach [Mike] Tomlin, but it is concerning, and he has to step it up this week.

“And I don’t think the leash gets extended past three games if he continues to play like this.”

Having veterans like Andrus Peat and Calvin Anderson behind Jones is somewhat comforting, even if Peat was inactive on Sunday. They have some options to plug and play at the position. They might not be great options, at least on paper, but they are somewhat comforting knowing pieces are in place from a depth perspective that have played plenty of NFL snaps at left tackle and have done a solid job when called upon.

Jones has to step it up. It’s a crucial third year for him. But it’s off to a bad start.