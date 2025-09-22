Trai Essex Blasts Pittsbugh’s Offense: ‘Every Defense Gets Excited When They Play The Steelers’

Since the Steelers put up 34 points in the season opener, their offense has looked much less potent and threatening. Outside of unsustainable stretches and isolated games, this is a common theme for years, former Steelers OL Trai Essex insists. Now branching out into analysis, he shared some pointed thoughts on his former team’s current prospects.

“Since Ben, No matter how great a QB was prior to getting to Pitt, they all end up looking exactly the same”, Essex wrote, via X, about repeated patterns among Steelers quarterbacks. “Short pass, short pass, deep bomb down the sideline. Rarely attack the middle. Every defense gets excited when they play the Steelers. It’s easy”.

Since Ben, No matter how great a QB was prior to getting to Pitt, they all end up looking exactly the same. Short pass, short pass, deep bomb down the sideline. Rarely attack the middle. Every defense gets excited when they play the Steelers. It’s easy. — Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) September 21, 2025

Ben is Ben Roethlisberger, the last franchise quarterback the Steelers have had. Since then, they have run with Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, and now Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, at least, is throwing touchdown passes, now with seven through three games. That was a season’s worth of production for Pickett.

I think it’s fair to say defenses didn’t exactly fear preparing for the Steelers’ offense with Kenny Pickett at quarterback and Matt Canada calling the plays. They had their moments with Russell Wilson last year, but the bottom fell out in the final month. While they have hopes for their vision under OC Arthur Smith, there is clearly still work to do.

Essex identified one offensive player the Steelers need to use more—and help more. He highlighted RB Jaylen Warren, writing, “I’ve seen enough from 30 to see that he would be an elite back in this league if the OL would come off the damn ball. All he needs is a sliver of space. We can’t give him that most times”.

I’ve seen enough from 30 to see that he would be an elite back in this league if the OL would come off the damn ball. All he needs is a sliver of space. We can’t give him that most times. — Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) September 21, 2025

The Steelers’ offensive line had yet to take ownership of the offense as they hoped, though the unit is still rather young. Three starters are in their second NFL season, another in his third. Of course, fans want the team to fire OL coach Pat Meyer—and at this rate, the Steelers likely will in 2026. Or at least, they won’t renew his contract, their form of soft firing.

Another concern Essex expressed is that the Steelers have no identity on offense. At least, he hasn’t identified anything that they do well. He argued, rather than forcing the defense to react to them, they react to the defense. “We play a scary brand of offense that doesn’t dictate anything. We react”, he wrote.

The Steelers mustered just 64 rushing yards against the Patriots on 26 carries, managing just 2.5 yards per rush. QB Aaron Rodgers finished the game 16-of-23 for just 139 yards. Although he threw for two touchdowns, he also threw a rather awful interception.

Despite the encouraging signs from the Steelers’ offense in the opener, the concerns of what would follow were already there. The offensive line is the most obvious common denominator, but there isn’t any one thing the entire unit can hang its hat on. Even DK Metcalf, their $30 million WR, has iffy hands. He did better in that regard yesterday yet still produced all of 32 yards. Even if he scored his second touchdown in as many games.