‘Too Much Of A Competitor’: Missi Matthews Believes Cam Heyward Will Play Against Jets

Deadlines tend to spur actions, and the deadline for the Pittsburgh Steelers and team captain Cameron Heyward is drawing near.

Either the Steelers will give Heyward the raise and restructured contract he’s seeking, or they won’t, which could force Heyward’s hand to either sit out or play through the disappointment and frustration of his current contract.

For Steelers Audio Network’s Missi Matthews, who appeared on the 102.5 WDVE Morning Show Thursday, she believes Heyward will play Sunday against the New York Jets, even if he doesn’t get the raise he’s looking for.

“I just think Cam as a competitor, I don’t know if the deal or whatever he is asking for, whatever they’re willing to do, I’m not saying I know if that will happen,” Matthews said of the Heyward situation. “I just think no matter what, there’s no way that Cam, as a competitor, as somebody who has been doing this for a long time, somebody who desperately wants to have a Super Bowl win in his career, I just don’t think he could sit there and not play.”

Heyward conducted a bit of a hold-in during training camp, wanting a raise after coming off an All-Pro season. In his lone session with the media this summer, Heyward stated he can’t justify playing on the number he’s set to make this season, believing he’s vasty underpaid.

He has a point, considering he’s outside of the 20 highest-paid defensive linemen in football. But he signed that contract just a year ago, and historically the Steelers don’t negotiate with players who have two years left on their deals.

Plus, entering his age-36 season, Heyward is at an age and a position where the Steelers might be wary of truly investing in him long-term. It’s understandable from both sides.

But it’s led to Heyward being coy throughout the summer, stating that the possibility of him missing games remains. Earlier this week on his podcast he stated, “We’ll see” when asked if he’ll be on the field Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects Heyward to play.

That’s likely going to be the case. He doesn’t seem like a guy who will leave his teammates hanging out to dry in meaningful games. As Matthews stated, he’s too much of a competitor and wants to end his Hall of Fame career with a Super Bowl. To do that, he has to play

We’ll see if something happens on the Heyward contract front in the coming days, but regardless all signs seem to be pointing toward the seven-time Pro Bowler playing Sunday against the Jets.