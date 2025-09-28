Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs Vikings

Following each game in the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes meant to shock the world. These will be instant reactions written just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television. Here’s 10 takes from the Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Regular Season Week 4 vs Minnesota Vikings

1. Tús Maith Leath Na Hoibre – Translation – A good start is half the work. After a questionable first drive with a sack allowed and 12 personnel on a third-and-long pass the offense got it going. Aaron Rodgers had his best first half as a Steeler. Starting nine of nine for 65 yards before hitting DK Metcalf over the middle (yes, over the middle) on a slant that he took for 80 yards and a score. Rodgers ging 12-of-14 with 165 yards and the score in the first half was the offense we’ve been hoping for and waiting to see.

2. Can We Do That? – It was almost like a wake-up call for the Steelers. The Vikings came out throwing the ball often to their best receiver, Justin Jefferson, on every other play. You could almost see the light bulb turn on over Arthur Smith’s head. “Can we do that too?” The next drive we got to finally see Metcalf used the way he should be. He caught four passes on that drive for 42 yards. The next “drive” was a one-play slant to Metcalf for a touchdown. Of course it was only for one half, but I’ll take it. Let this be the catalyst that they will use to feed him the ball more.

3. Total Drama-nation – I want you to make a prediction. Without knowing what the offense did if I told you the defense had six sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, 14 quarterback hits and eight pass breakups, what would your score prediction be. A blown coverage and another living-in-your-fears call led to yet another one-score game when it didn’t need to be. If you’re an adrenaline junkie, this team is for you. Up 10 with seven-and-half minutes to go, my friend asked me, “Do they have this wrapped up?” I laughed and shook my head no.

4. Moving the Man – Today was a glimpse at this offensive line’s potential. The unit have been criticized and rightly so during the first quarter of the season. Collectively, they were able to move defenders today, especially on the left side of the line. They had a season high number of snaps using Spencer Anderson as a tight end and he had a couple of nice blocks. I guess he was the secret weapon. Maybe the concrete is starting to solidify on this wall up front, and the running game will become something on which the Steelers can rely.

5. Tríú Stop Síos – What do these plays all have in common?

– Patrick Queen blitz sack

– Nick Herbig sack

– DeShon Elliot interception

– Herbig/Keeanu Benton sack

– T.J. Watt interception

– Keeanu Benton sack

Translation: third-down stops. The Steelers have struggled to get off the field and today they were so much better. Minnesota converted one of six opportunities in the first half and four of 14 overall. The Steelers still lost the time-of-possession battle, but their effectiveness stopping drives was good to see.

6. Finish the Play – This is a physical, exhausting game and not every player give full effort on every play. Today, the Steelers had two plays involving hustling players that changed the game. The first was a hustle downfield by Broderick Jones on Rodgers’ fountain-of-youth scramble for a first down in which he was stripped of the ball. Jones was there to recover the perfect bounce and keep possession. It was cool to see Rodger thank him as well. The second was a 60-yard sprint by Payton Wilson to save a touchdown, for at least a couple of important plays anyway. Linebackers aren’t supposed to run down wide receivers. Impressive effort.

7. Confidence in Kaleb? – It was just six carries but those could mean a hell of lot for the rest of the season. Getting Kaleb Johnson back in the mix after his mistake as a kick returner is good for this team and good for his confidence. He seemed more comfortable than in the first two games, particularly on his second half runs, and wisely covered up the ball. He had career highs in snaps, carries and yards. A good confidence builder going into the bye week.

8. Point Break – Another of the Steelers’ younger players who hasn’t developed as quickly as we might hope is Keeanu Benton. Today, it seemed like his breakout party. For a defense to be formidable you have to be strong up the middle. He matched his season total with four tackles today. He nearly matched his career sack total with one and half, nearly had another and had three quarterback hits. Yes, the Vikings did have a guard out to start the game and lost a tackle in-game but I’m sure he’s faced backups before and not performed like this. Let’s enjoy it.

9. Trying to Be Too Cute – After a sack-free game last week, Rodgers was taken down twice this week. I believe both came with multiple tight ends on the field. The first had Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward on the field and split out. Of the tight ends, those are the least athletic receivers. On the second sack they had three tight ends on the field and all three were split out to either side. I think Arthur Smith is trying to be too cute, sending out the bigger personnel to get the defense to counter with their bigger personnel, and then passing out of those plays. Don’t overthink it and help the quarterback out.

10. Sláinte – A common toast for good health or cheers when you’re holding your Guinness high. This one is for Greg Olsen. He could have chosen a different attitude and path when he was removed as FOX’s top analyst. No one likes to be usurped, especially by someone with no experience. Olsen to his credit has just continued to do a stellar job. He is so knowledgeable and adept at explaining situations both pre- and post-snap. He is superbly prepared and does his homework. I find him very enjoyable to listen to something I cannot say about many current and former color analysts. Sláinte to you, Greg.