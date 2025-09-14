Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Seahawks

Following each game in the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes meant to shock the world. These will be instant reactions written just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Here are 10 thoughts from today’s game between the Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

Regular Season Week 2 vs Seattle Seahawks

1. Shades of Barry Foster – I’m sure you older folks remember, but for the younger readers I shall explain. In 1990, running back Barry Foster decided to not cover a kickoff in his rookie season. The kickoff return rules were different then but, in both cases, the receiving team needs to cover up the ball. In both instances, the Steelers lost the game. This is a teaching moment for sure, and one Kaleb Johnson will not forget. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is removed completely from kick returns after his second mistake in two weeks.

2. Warren-ted Usage – After a shockingly low four touches in the first half against the Jets, Jaylen Warren was used early and often in this game with good results. Leading the team in rushing and receiving with no other players even in the same zip code, hopefully the coaching staff got the memo. I have seen enough of the Kenneth Gainwell experiment. With 18 touches for 59 yards (19 coming in the final minute today), he isn’t performing at a varsity level. Johnson has just two offensive touches and doesn’t look mentally ready for the NFL game. I wouldn’t mind seeing Lew Nichols get a couple of carries instead.

3. The Two Yutes – Vincent Laguardia Gambini referred to his two defendants as the “two yutes” in My Cousin Vinny. I am referring to the two defenders on the outside for Pittsburgh. Nick Herbig provided a much-needed spark to the pass rush this week. He had multiple pressures in the game, chased Sam Darnold out of the pocket to force a throwaway, and hauled in an interception. Jack Sawyer made several plays on special teams and defense, including his first career sack (although he was unblocked). He finished with six tackles. A couple of bright lights in the loss.

4. Some Better, Some Worse – I’m expecting to see better grades for the offensive line this week. Yes, Seattle had three sacks, but most, if not all, of them seemed to be coverage sacks. Also, the running game looked better than the previous week. The passing game was terrible. Seattle was missing two of their starters in the defensive backfield, and the Steelers receivers weren’t getting open. Take away Warren’s 65-yard catch-and-run, and they had 150 yards passing. That is unacceptable.

5. Banged Up Backers Better – First off, Patrick Queen was in attack mode from the very start of the game. He was decisive, quick, and played much better than last week. And he was less than one hundred percent for most of that game. Payton Wilson had ten total tackles, a sack, and a tackle for a loss. Good there. However, he got trucked multiple times by blockers. He needs to learn to engage blockers lower and clog the hole, rather than taking them on too high and ending up getting knocked ten toes up. Overall, a step forward, but still a lot of room to improve.

6. Distress Signal – Two games in, and this defense that Mike Tomlin praised in the preseason is sending up an S.O.S. Through two weeks against offenses that are far from juggernauts, they have allowed 63 points, 56 if you want to take away the kickoff blunder. Still not good. On third down, they have allowed 13 conversions in 28 attempts, and many of those would be considered third-and-long. And on plays not converted, they allow so many yards that he opposing team has a fourth-and-short or they lose the field position advantage. There’s still a lot of season to go, but the fixes need to come quickly.

7. I Need a Rules Official – Early in the fourth quarter, T.J Watt applied pressure quickly, forcing Darnold to “throw” an incompletion. That throw went about two feet in front of Darnold, who was still in the pocket. I don’t believe there was a receiver in front of him. There was a running back to his right. The pass was not in the direction of a receiver, was from the pocket, and did not reach the line of scrimmage. Should this not be intentional grounding? Seattle ended up getting a field goal on this drive. Maybe it doesn’t make a difference in the long run, but it was confusing.

8. “Coverage” – Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Brandin Echols were supposed to make this pass defense better. Ramsey did have an interception and another pass breakup, but also got beaten multiple times, including a backbreaker late. Last week, they played a lot of zone coverage, and Justin Fields picked them apart. Darnold saw more man coverage and threw for 295 yards. No offense to the opposing quarterbacks, but they aren’t All-Pros. They were missing Joey Porter Jr., but he played last week. The passing windows for opposing quarterbacks need to be tighter.

9. Up and Down for DK – Like Ramsey, DK Metcalf’s play was inconsistent. The “down” plays were the two balls in his hands that ended up on the ground. The first was a little tough, but he could have caught it. The “up” plays were his two receptions going over the defender, once on a third down play and again in the endzone for his first score. His stats aren’t sparkling (compared to his salary) through two games. I think Arthur Smith needs to get him more involved on the shorter levels with teams giving the corner help over the top. He needs more slants and digs, letting him get yards after his catch.

10. Weak or Wise? – Late in the third quarter, the Steelers had a fourth-and-one at their own 48-yard line. The game was tied at this point. Personally, when the team has these decisions, it’s a gut feeling on which way I would go. In this instance, I immediately said go for it. I thought they had done well on short yardage plays in this game, and I think the odds were good. The decision was made to punt it and Corliss Waitman did his job, putting the ball inside the ten. Seattle ended up scoring on the two ensuing drives. What would you have done?