Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (September 9)

HOLCOMB COULD GET OPPORTUNITY

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Cole Holcomb didn’t see any defensive snaps in the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets, but that could change soon. Holcomb is a backup for the Steelers after missing the entirety of the 2024 season as he recovered from a severe knee injury, and the Steelers have Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson entrenched as their starting linebackers. Tomlin said the Steelers are “open” to playing Holcomb in the right matchup, and emphasized he could get an opportunity in the coming weeks.

“We’re just playing to win the game. Certainly, if opportunity presents itself from a matchup standpoint, we’re open to it, but we don’t feel obligated for participation. This is not little league football…certainly Cole has had a good process, we are happy to have him back from injury, and I’m sure he’ll get an opportunity in the not-too-distant future.”

With Malik Harrison out for Week 2 with a knee injury, that could open the door for Holcomb to see some snaps behind Queen and Wilson. Harrison served as a backup but was ahead of Holcomb on Sunday. However, with him out, Pittsburgh just has Holcomb and Carson Bruener behind their two starters. Holcomb was playing at a high level before his injury in 2023, and if he can return to form, he’ll be good depth for the team to have.

IR STINTS NOT RULED OUT

Along with Harrison, S DeShon Elliott also exited Sunday’s game with a knee injury and was ruled out for Week 2 against the Seahawks. While Elliott aims to return in Week 4, Tomlin didn’t rule out the idea of either winding up on IR and said those decisions will come later today or tomorrow.

“I haven’t even begun to think about that. They’re in the building right now getting treatment. We’ll make some of those decisions later today or tomorrow. It’s just normal business procedure at the top of the week.”

The Steelers are signing S Jabrill Peppers to help replace Elliott, who has an MCL sprain. The specific diagnosis for Harrison’s injury hasn’t been revealed, but both are out at least this week. If one or both end up on IR, they would have to miss a minimum of four games before returning. With Elliott’s timeline potentially allowing him to return in two weeks, he doesn’t seem to be a viable IR candidate, although Harrison could wind up being placed on IR.

To sign Peppers, the team has to make a corresponding move, and if he signs to the 53-man roster, that move could involve putting a player on IR.

RUN DEFENSE ISSUES NOT SCHEMATIC

The Pittsburgh Steelers got gashed against the run in Week 1, allowing the Jets to run for 182 yards and average 4.7 yards per carry. While the Steelers had issues defending the run toward the end of last season, Mike Tomlin doesn’t think the issues boil down to scheme, and it’s more due to the unknown of early-season football.

“I don’t know if it’s schematic duties, per se, as it has to do with recognition and anticipation. I just think there’s an element of the unknown early in the season that slows you down from a collective play speed perspective, from a communication perspective. I think it’s reasonable to expect all those things to improve.”

While that may be true, it’s a little concerning that the team’s run defense issues continued in Week 1 after allowing 299 yards on the ground in the Wild Card round. Keeanu Benton, in particular, looked overmatched at nose tackle, and the Steelers struggled to get off blocks and make plays against the run. It’s an easy excuse now to say the issues stem from the unknown of what they’re going up against early in the season, but there’s no doubt that the Steelers have much to clean up to be better against the run.