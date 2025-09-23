Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (September 23)

Mike Tomlin holds his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post—a one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

For the full press conference, visit the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

Before we get into tidbits, here is everything we have written about so far today from the press conference:

ASSESSING DERRICK HARMON’S DEBUT

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon made his NFL debut in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. The first-round draft pick registered his first career sack in the game. Tomlin assessed that Harmon did a “nice job” in his debut, but there’s still room for growth.

“I thought he did a nice job for a first time out. I certainly think he needs to continue to work and develop from a conditioning perspective, but that was anticipated, and that’s why we were so sensitive to a snap count.”

It’s not surprising that Harmon’s conditioning may not have been up to the Steelers’ desired standard. Not only was he a rookie getting his first taste of NFL action, but Harmon missed multiple weeks with a knee injury. He only returned to practice in a limited capacity in the week prior to the game. As such, the Steelers had already planned to limit his reps.

As he continues to play and practice, conditioning will occur naturally. And if Harmon can continue making the impact he made in Week 1, the Steelers could have another impactful defensive piece on their roster.

NICK HERBIG’S DEVELOPMENT

OLB Nick Herbig might be the best third outside linebacker in the NFL. He had another strong performance in Week 3, this time as a starter. The Steelers turned to Herbig with Alex Highsmith sidelined with an ankle injury. The third-year player came through with a strip sack in the fourth quarter, leading to Pittsburgh’s eventual game-winning touchdown. Speaking about Herbig on Tuesday, Mike Tomlin said he’s still developing, but his performance surprised nobody in the Steelers’ organization.

“You know, I think he’s still writing that, to be quite honest with you. He’s only played in two games, but certainly he has the potential for splash. That has been a component of his game since day zero. He’s good in passing circumstances. He has a feel for the game. He’s ball aware. And so I don’t believe any of us are surprised by his ability to produce sack fumbles or come up with the football. He’s done that since day zero that he got here.”

Tomlin also said that Herbig’s frame is one reason why he thinks the team was able to draft him in the fourth round. Considering his height and weight, he “doesn’t necessarily look like an outside linebacker.”

Despite being undersized for the position, Herbig has a nose for the quarterback. In 718 career defensive snaps, Herbig has 9.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He would start for most teams in the league, and whenever he’s in the game, the potential for a splash play is there. He’s only in his third season, so there’s plenty of room for continued ascension.

NO CONCEPTUAL CHANGES WITH ADDISON

The Minnesota Vikings will get WR Jordan Addison back from suspension this week, something that Tomlin believes is “significant.” Even with Addison back in the lineup, Tomlin doesn’t expect significant changes to the Vikings’ passing concepts.

“I hadn’t seen a lot of significant differences in their concept in their first three games and what they were doing a year ago. So I don’t know that that changes, but certainly the Jimmy and Joe’s component of it is a factor. I would imagine they would be glad to have him back.”

Addison has been a talented No. 2 receiver across from Justin Jefferson early in his career. The University of Pittsburgh product caught 70 passes for 911 yards as a rookie, and added 63 receptions for 874 yards in 15 games last season. He also had nine touchdowns last season after catching 10 as a rookie. Surely, he’ll provide a nice boost to Minnesota’s passing game. The health of Joey Porter Jr. could be critical, as it would allow the Steelers to have Jalen Ramsey shadow Jefferson or Addison and put Slay and/or Porter on the other.