Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (September 2)

Mike Tomlin has his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post. A one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

STOPPING JETS RUNNING GAME A FOCUS

The Jets have built their roster to be a run-first team. Their new coaching staff, led by Aaron Glenn and Tanner Engstrand, has experience with a successful rushing attack in Detroit. Ahead of the Steelers’ Week 1 matchup, Tomlin said the Jets’ rushing attack is something the team is focused on.

“Their running backs and their commitment to the running game, I think Coach Glenn has been very transparent about their desire to run the football and their commitment to doing so, and that has our attention as we prepare.”

Tomlin specifically mentioned Breece Hall, who took a checkdown 57 yards in their matchup last year, and former Steelers QB Justin Fields as two players the team needs to key on in the run game.

The Steelers will be down Derrick Harmon. After struggling mightily against the run in their playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Jets pose a good test. Pittsburgh’s run defense will be interesting to watch, and if they struggle again, their odds of winning will be low. It will also bring serious questions for the defense throughout the season.

But a good performance against New York should provide confidence that the Steelers are over their run defense troubles. It’s an area the team must key in on early.

EXPECTATIONS FOR OFFENSE

The Steelers will debut a new look offense on Sunday, led by QB Aaron Rodgers and WR DK Metcalf. For the two big offseason additions’ first game with the Steelers, Tomlin said he wants to see a lot of points and a win. He also emphasized that limiting mistakes will get them there.

“I’d like to see a lot of points, and a W. Sincerely. But what produces that? Minimizing negative plays, minimizing negative plays, self-inflicted wounds, penalties, things that get you off schedule. Winning possession down football.”

With a new quarterback, adjusting and adapting to his cadence and getting on the same page is key. That will help reduce penalties and mistakes, and the offensive line will also need to keep Rodgers upright. The Jets defense is a talented unit. The Steelers will need to be sharp to move the ball and give themselves opportunities to score.

It sure would be nice for the Steelers if the offense was able to click early. Reducing the amount of mistakes they make will be paramount to a strong showing.

SECONDARY IS SET

The Steelers brought in plenty of new pieces to the secondary, with Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay headlining. While the two are new to Pittsburgh, they aren’t new to the NFL, and the team doesn’t need to learn much about their capabilities. Even with the retooling in the secondary, Tomlin said the group is fairly set and they won’t need to experiment much early in the year.

“Pretty set,” Tomlin replied when asked if the team would rotate their secondary through the first few weeks.

The Steelers’ secondary should be one of their biggest strengths this season, so it’s not a huge surprise that the group enters Week 1 knowing their role. Jalen Ramsey is likely going to be the top dog at corner, but he may work in the slot as well. The team will also play Joey Porter Jr. and Slay on the field with Ramsey. DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill should start at safety. If the secondary can play well early, it will be a good omen for the rest of the year.