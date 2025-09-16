Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (September 16)

Mike Tomlin has his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post—a one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

RESPECT FOR ROBERT SPILLANE

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing against a player they’re very familiar with: New England Patriots LB Robert Spillane. Spillane spent 2019-2022 with the Steelers, signing with New England as a free agent this offseason. It’s not the first time the Steelers have faced Spillane, as they played against him when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders each of the last two seasons. Tomlin offered heaps of praise for the former Steeler during his press conference.

“I got a lot of respect for him and his talents. He’s an every-down, situational player. He’s a good communicator, he was a really good quarterback here, and is kind of just the hub of all communication and the center of all the things that they do.”

Spillane emerged as an every-down linebacker during his time with Las Vegas. He was more of a rotational, run-stopping linebacker with the Steelers, but he’s improved his pass coverage and is a captain for the Patriots despite it being his first season in New England. With the Steelers’ issues running the football this season, Spillane will be a player they need to focus on and ensure he can’t be a game-wrecker.

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS DEFENSIVELY

The Steelers have been decimated by injuries on defense, particularly on the defensive line. Derrick Harmon and Isaiahh Loudermilk have suffered injuries early in the season. At this point in the year, the Steelers will continue to mix and match their defensive linemen, according to Tomlin. He believes there’s strength in numbers.

“Certainly, I think at the early stages of the year, particularly with the attrition that we have, we’re open to playing a lot of people. I think the strength is in numbers with your defensive bigs at the early portions of the year.”

Understandably, the team isn’t committing to a singular defensive lineman to fill their void. Even when Loudermilk was healthy, he was splitting time with Yahya Black. Black will likely start on the defensive line until Harmon returns, but players like Daniel Ekuale and Logan Lee could factor in. Given his struggles against the run, the Steelers could also move Keeanu Benton off nose tackle and look to incorporate Black or Lee there.

The team has options, but early-season injuries and their struggles so far make it hard to be confident that the Steelers will find a solid answer along the defensive line until Harmon returns.

NOT WORRIED ABOUT RODGERS TAKING HITS

Aaron Rodgers took too many hits in Week 1, Tomlin said last week. Despite getting hit a number of times in Week 2 (the Seahawks were credited with eight quarterback hits to go along with three sacks), Tomlin’s concern is lessened. He believes that Rodgers was hit during more “reasonable circumstances” in Week 2.

“No, less so this week because of the nature of how it happened. Week 1, it was first and second down play passes and things of that nature. It was more circumstantial and reasonable circumstances in terms of in-game play, possession down football, two-minute, and so forth in this game. And so it’s less alarming than it was in Week 1.”

Tomlin also expressed confidence in the entire offensive line, but the group hasn’t been up to par yet. The Patriots lead the NFL with 19 sacks. With players like Milton Williams and Harold Landry III racking up multiple sacks early in the year, the line has to be ready. If the Steelers lose Rodgers, their playoff hopes lessen significantly. Keeping their quarterback upright has to be a focus, no matter the situation.