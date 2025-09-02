Tomlin ‘Really Comfortable’ With Steelers’ OL Entering Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent the last few years trying to rebuild their offensive line. That unit was elite in the latter 2010s but has been more underwhelming lately. However, last year, it looked like the group was starting to jell and the Steelers’ investment in it starting to pay off. This year, they’re hoping their offensive line can continue to ascend. Going into Week 1, Mike Tomlin isn’t worried about his offensive line’s level of preparedness.

“I’m generally a confident person, and I see them work every day and that daily work leads to in-stadium performance,” Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference via the team’s YouTube channel. “Do I have confidence about what they’re capable of in stadium? I’d be making it up. None of us have seen our guys in stadium, and so I just think that that’s something that we all manage this time of year.

“I think there’s some speculation and some not knowing. This time of year, you can hide under your desk, or you can be confident. I choose to base my posture on what I’ve seen from a prep standpoint, and I’ve been really comfortable with what I’ve seen.”

While Tomlin isn’t stressing about that unit, he’s not ready to push all of his chips in on it dominating this week. That’s mostly because the starters haven’t had a lot of experience in actual games together.

In 2024, the Steelers’ starting offensive line for most of the season consisted of Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, and Broderick Jones. While their interior won’t change, their tackle positions are both huge question marks.

Jones’ two years with the Steelers have been very up and down, with last year consisting of way more down. That’s partly due to his lack of positional consistency. The Steelers have flipped Jones back and forth between the left and right side during his career. While he’s mainly been a right tackle, he’s more natural on the left side.

This year, he’s going back to left tackle. That could help him finally find his footing in the NFL. Meanwhile, Troy Fautanu is set to be the Steelers’ right tackle. He was a rookie last year, but unfortunately, he missed most of the season due to an injury.

However, before that, Fautanu was getting positive reviews. He had even unseated Jones for the starting right tackle spot. This year, the Steelers will be expecting a lot out of the 2024 first-round pick.

We’ll see if the Steelers’ offensive line proves Tomlin right this week. The New York Jets’ defense is good up front, so the Steelers’ young linemen could get thrown into the fire. However, they have a chance to prove that their inexperience as a group doesn’t define them. They might have a tall task in front of them, but Tomlin believes they’re ready for it.