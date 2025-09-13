Tomlin Has ‘No Concerns Whatsoever’ About 60-Yard Field Goals For Boswell

Chris Boswell had never made a 60-yard field goal in a game prior to the game-winner last week against the New York Jets. But Mike Tomlin had zero reservations about putting the game on Boswell’s leg.

“No concerns whatsoever,” Tomlin said via The Mike Tomlin Show on Steelers.com. “I watch Boz every day. I understand not only his capabilities, but his desire and his competitive spirit. Not only is he capable making kicks like that consistently, he wants to. And that’s why we’re all excited he’s on our team.”

His previous two 60-yard attempts had failed throughout his career. But he also nailed 10 of 14 attempts from 55 to 59 yards, so it wasn’t really a stretch to believe he could tack on a couple extra yards. The kick against the Jets could have been good for another five to seven yards.

He routinely hits those 60-plus yard field goals in practice and in warmups, so Tomlin had complete confidence in him during that do-or-die moment of the game. Kickers are beginning to hit longer field goals than ever before. Anything beyond 50 yards used to be a rarity. It won’t be long before someone replicates what Jacksonville Jaguars K Cam Little did with the 70-yarder in the preseason.

“In general, I think it’s the evolution of the athlete, 25 years ago or so when I came into the league, it wasn’t many wide outs that looked like DK Metcalf, you know?” Tomlin said. “I just think that’s how it goes. A 300-pound lineman used to be a big guy. A 300-pound lineman is an undersized guy today. I think the leg strength component of it is just another example of the evolution of the athlete.”

Boswell said after the game that they never talk about distances before the kicks happen. Tomlin either sends him out or he doesn’t. And their level of confidence in each other is such that he will take the field without even looking to Tomlin for direction sometimes.

The NFL is also allowing teams to manipulate the kicking balls more than they used to, which gives them the ideal conditions to crush a ball that extra five or ten yards. Teams are now allowed to break in balls during practice and work on them leading up to games.

“Those used balls and beat-up balls do travel further,” special teams coach Danny Smith told Mark Kaboly.

“He does not care, but he doesn’t care about a lot of things” Mark Kaboly / Steelers Correspondent

For The @PatMcAfeeShow PITTSBURGH — Special team coach Danny Smith had one message – and one message alone — for the Steelers’ equipment guys in charge of the kicking football… pic.twitter.com/rjNzC6GBKM — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 12, 2025

Mike Tomlin acknowledged the rule change during his Tuesday press conference, but admitted that is not his area of expertise and deferred to Boswell and the equipment staff.

Between the evolution of the athlete and the ideal ball conditions now allowed, we may start to see unprecedented things from kickers. That may even lead to changes in the field goal post for the first time since 1974.

With Boswell checking one milestone off his list, it’s only a matter of time before he’s begging to kick from 70 yards out.

“No question,” Tomlin acknowledged.