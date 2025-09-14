Tomlin ‘Certain’ Jaylen Warren Can Handle Bigger Workload

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a disappointing game in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost 31-17, and they allowed self-inflicted wounds to hurt them. Few players had good showings. However, Jaylen Warren was one of the team’s few winners. While the Steelers’ run game still struggled, with Warren recording 48 yards on 14 carries, he was impactful in other ways. Warren led the Steelers in receiving yards with 86. That kind of performance has Mike Tomlin believing Warren can handle more on his plate.

“I’m certain he can,” Tomlin said after the game via the team’s YouTube channel. “I know that he had a good week’s work. I know that he felt good going into today, and he expressed that. So, I see no reason why he can’t.”

Last week, Warren split time with Kenneth Gainwell in the Steelers’ backfield. Warren had 11 carries, while Gainwell had 7. This week, it was far less of a split, with Gainwell carrying five times.

Going into this season, it was unclear what the division of labor would be for the Steelers’ running backs. Neither Warren nor Gainwell had been a lead back in the past, and rookie Kaleb Johnson has to earn his opportunities. After two weeks of play, it seems like Warren is separating himself from the pack.

Unfortunately, Warren’s efforts weren’t enough to will the Steelers to win in Week 2. His 65-yard catch and run against the Seahawks might’ve been their best offensive play of the day, but it was all for naught. The Steelers were unable to finish that drive off, with Aaron Rodgers throwing an interception.

The Steelers’ offense had a nice Week 1, but the cracks showed this week. Warren, one of their lone bright spots, was encouraging to watch. Their run game has been ineffective, but maybe Warren getting a bigger workload could help change that.

We’ll see how things shake out for the Steelers’ backfield as the season progresses. Johnson had a big gaffe on special teams against the Seahawks, which hurt his stock. Gainwell hasn’t been great as a runner, either. That puts a lot on Warren’s shoulders, but Tomlin is confident that he can handle it.