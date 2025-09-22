‘T.J. Does Look His Age’: Ex-Scout Concerned With Watt, Ignores Big Week 3 Performance

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense did not look as good as advertised. While the unit played a little better in the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the New England Patriots, there still are several things the group needs to work on. There are enough problems to convince former NFL scout John Middlekauff to write off the Steelers this season.

“Defensively, to me, they look pretty putrid,” Middlekauff said Sunday evening on The Colin Cowherd Podcast. “I just don’t think their defense looks very good. Now, they made some plays today, they caused a fumble at the goal line, the pick, Drake [Maye] threw it right to them. They easily could have lost this game. I’m out on Pittsburgh. I don’t think they’re very good right now.”

On that defense, T.J. Watt is one of Middlekauff’s bigger worries.

“I know he fell on a fumble, but I think T.J. does look his age a little bit,” Middlekauff said. “And they just gave him a hundred million. I thought their defense was gonna by flying around hitting people. And you watch them, they don’t really get to the quarterback.”

Middlekauff’s take on Watt is puzzling. Through the first two weeks, it certainly was fair to criticize Watt. He didn’t register a sack or even a pressure in either of those games. However, Watt rebounded in a big way on Sunday. He notched his first two sacks of the season, forced a fumble, recovered one, and had two tackles for a loss. That’s certainly much more than just falling on a football, as Middlekauff describes it.

Not that Middlekauff is wrong to point out some of Pittsburgh’s defensive issues. The Steelers’ biggest shortcoming on Sunday was getting off the field on third and fourth down. They allowed New England to convert on six of their 13 third-down opportunities, and four of five chances on fourth down. Even on their only fourth-down stop, they got some help from DeMario Douglas running back behind the line to gain before getting tackled.

Still, the Steelers forced five turnovers, four of them being fumbles. The Steelers couldn’t get off the field on those late downs, but more than made up for it forcing two turnovers at the goal line. Cam Heyward forced the ball out of Rhamondre Stevenson’s hands just before crossing into the end zone and tipped a pass that was intercepted by Brandin Echols in the end zone (which Middlekauff wrongly attributes to Maye simply throwing the ball to Echols).

Heyward tip on the Echols INT #Steelers pic.twitter.com/qAhOMMz11l — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2025

There still is a lot of work for the Steelers to do defensively. They lost the time of possession handily and have to be better at getting off the field. Forcing five turnovers is impressive, but it’s not going to happen every week.

Yet we did see improvement on Sunday, with Watt being a big part of that effort.