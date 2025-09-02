Three-Time Super Bowl Referee To Work Steelers-Jets Week 1

Bill Vinovich will referee the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets, per the media flipcard via NFL communications. Vinovich is one of the most respected officials in the NF. He’s worked three Super Bowls since becoming a referee in 2004; Super Bowl XLIX, Super Bowl LIV, and Super Bowl LVIII.

Vinovich has worked as an official since 2001, receiving a promotion to referee in 2004. He worked the Steelers’ Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens last season, a game the Ravens won 34-17. In that game, the Steelers had five penalties for 25 yards, while the Ravens had two accepted penalties for 10 yards, per nflpenalties.com.

Last season, Vinovich’s crew called 52 false start penalties, by far the crew’s most-called penalty. They also called offensive holding 27 times and defensive pass interference 24 times. Over the last two seasons, his crew has called double-digit penalties in Week 1, with 14 penalties (seven against the home team and seven against the road team) in a Week 1 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders last season.

In 2023, there were 20 accepted penalties in a Denver Broncos-Las Vegas Raiders game, 10 for each team. However, the crew had just five accepted penalties in their Week 1 game in 2022. Vinovich’s crews accepted double-digit penalties in 11 of the 17 games they officiated last season.

Prior to working last season’s Ravens’ game, Vinovich also worked the Steelers-Texans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season, where Houston blew out the Steelers 30-6. In that game, the Texans received 8 flags for 63 yards. The Steelers had just 2 accepted penalties for 18 yards.

With Aaron Rodgers’ return to New York, Sunday’s game is one of the most-anticipated of the Week 1 slate. Therefore, the NFL assigned one of the most trustworthy officials to work it. Vinovich did not work a Jets game last season. Sunday will be the first Jets game he’s covered since Week 3 in 2023, a 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots. In that game, New York committed three penalties for 15 yards.