‘Thought I Was Out For The Season’: DeShon Elliott Grateful To Come Back Strong After Injury Scare

After missing most of the season, DeShon Elliott reintroduced himself to Steelers fans in a big way against the Vikings. Doing a bit of everything, he was credited with a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception in the Steelers’ 24-21 win. That interception meant a lot to him, though, especially given where he thought he might be now.

“Honestly, it felt amazing”, Elliott told Brooke Pryor of ESPN about recording his first interception of the season, via X. “When my knee got hurt, I thought I was out for the season. To be able to come back and play with my guys, knowing that my energy is contagious, knowing that my aggression is contagious. I know when I’m running with PQ [Patrick Queen], T.J. [Watt], Cam [Heyward], all of us, I know we’re gonna hunt”.

DeShon Elliott injured his knee in the second quarter of the Steelers’ season opener. The victim of friendly fire during a tackle, he evidently feared he would miss much more time. Within days, however, the picture seemed to clarify. At that time, reports surfaced he could return by Week 4—and he did, just in time.

The Steelers missed him, as yesterday’s game reminded. Not just for the splash plays Elliott’s managed to make, but for his sure tackling and the tone he sets. Pittsburgh didn’t sign Juan Thornhill or Chuck Clark to start, yet they have had no choice but to ask them to play enormous roles.

DeShon Elliott first signed with the Steelers last year as a free agent. He and the organization enjoyed the relationship so much that they agreed to a two-year contract extension this offseason. Even late last season, he made it known that he wants to play the rest of his career here. I suspect the feeling is mutual—provided his body can hold up.

A 2018 draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens, DeShon Elliott has only played in 74 out of a possible 104 games. He missed his entire rookie season and has twice played in only six games in a season before. Last year with the Steelers, he missed two games. Only once in his career has he played a full season, that coming in 2020.

But Elliott had a career year with the Steelers in 2024, posting 108 tackles, including four for loss, with one interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. In just a game and a half, he is off to another strong start this year. Before his injury, he had already picked up six tackles in the opener, with a tackle for loss. Yesterday, he added splash in just about every column. And given what happened in between, to get back to that point means all the more.