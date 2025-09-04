‘This Year Will Be Different’: Arthur Smith Says Steelers’ New-Look Offense Will Utilize Middle Of Field

For two-plus years, Matt Canada failed to utilize the middle of the field as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator, and Arthur Smith’s first season followed suit. Smith told the media Thursday that things will look different in 2025 and explained why.

“Asked about using the middle of the field more this season, Arthur Smith notes that last year they had Russell Wilson whose strength is throwing go-balls, George Pickens on the outside, and so forth,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko wrote on X.

“This year will be different,” Smith said according to Batko.

Asked about using the middle of the field more this season, Arthur Smith notes that last year they had Russell Wilson who's strength is throwing go-balls, George Pickens on the outside, and so forth. "This year will be different." — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 4, 2025

The sign of a good offensive coordinator is adapting to the available personnel. Smith admitted that he had to abandon some of his bread-and-butter concepts last season in the running game with a young offensive line and a feature back who wasn’t well suited for an outside zone run scheme.

Like the run game, Smith had to mold his passing game to the starting quarterback in 2024. Wilson’s track record in the middle of the field wasn’t great entering the season, and there was no reason to think that was magically going to improve in Pittsburgh. It’s likely one of the reasons that Sean Payton wanted to move on from him in Denver after just one season together.

This year, they have a totally different set of circumstances. Aaron Rodgers has more arm angles available to him, a much quicker release, and elite capabilities at the line of scrimmage to check to the right play. If a defense gives him the middle of the field, he’s going to use it. Especially with four capable tight ends and a 6-4 wide receiver like DK Metcalf.

Last year’s season opener saw Arthur Smith intentionally avoid the middle of the field against the Atlanta Falcons. Doing that now, with the personnel available to him, would be malpractice.

Smith said the Steelers didn’t sign Rodgers and trade for Metcalf with a wishbone offense in mind. He is fully aware that things need to look different this season.

Smith cited his late father’s military experience as his approach to building a new offense every year.

“Work with what you’ve got, be a problem solver, do more with less,” Batko paraphrased from Smith’s press conference today.

If Smith follows through on his promise, the Steelers’ offense should finally break free from the constraints that defined the past four seasons. With Rodgers under center, Metcalf stretching defenses, and a deep tight end room to attack the seams, Pittsburgh has no excuse not to maximize the middle of the field.