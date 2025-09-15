‘This Is Problematic’: Analyst Noticing Decline In Aaron Rodgers’ Game

In Week 1, Aaron Rodgers was able to turn back the clock and come out with a win in a game in which the Steelers weren’t really the better team. If the Steelers were going to win again in Week 2, they needed a similar performance, which they did not get from Rodgers. At this point, The 33rd Team’s Sam Monson is starting to worry about the decline in his game.

“That dropped interception was new and bad,” Monson said Monday on his Check The Mic podcast. “Aaron Rodgers, at this point, this is problematic. He was so flustered by, what wasn’t even severe pressure, but bodies right in his face, that he kind of just heaved the ball the in general direction of the middle, he has an all-time low interception rate. He never did that. Just throw blindly at a guy.”

Monson is referencing a play in the first half on which Rodgers looked for a deep crossing route over the middle of the field. Seahawks cornerback Derion Kendrick read the play perfectly but missed the interception with the ball bouncing off his helmet. It didn’t hurt the Steelers in the moment. But the way in which the play unfolded is a cause for concern.

That’s mostly because of how bad a read it was. Kendrick never baited Aaron Rodgers, or even really moved on the play. He sat in the middle of the field the whole time. With three defenders around his receiver, Rodgers still tried to fit the ball in there. He was lucky not to get intercepted.

Kendrick did get his revenge later in the game, picking off a pass intended for Pat Freiermuth after it was tipped by Calvin Austin III. Rodgers also threw a garbage-time interception. But that was more due to him trying to force something given the situation, rather than just a bad read.

That said, there is reason to worry. Against the Jets, Rodgers was lucky not to get intercepted on a throwaway near the sideline. He threw two Sunday and had one dropped. Across two games, if Rodgers had those two potential interceptions caught, he’d have five touchdown passes and four interceptions on the season.

Week 1 might not have been a fluke, but the Steelers’ loss Sunday showed his limitations. Rodgers just can’t deal with pressure as much as he used to. Which is unfortunate since he’s been under pressure quite often through two games.

Aaron Rodgers is still a quarterback who can win games by making the right throws at the right times. For the Steelers to be successful this year, they need to play well enough around him to conceal the flaws that naturally exist with a 41-year-old quarterback. They didn’t on Sunday, and we all saw the result.