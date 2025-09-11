‘They’ve Really Rejuvenated Him:’ Allen Robinson II Bullish On Aaron Rodgers And Steelers

A lot of people believed the Pittsburgh Steelers would win Week 1 against the New York Jets. But most expected a defensive struggle, not both teams’ defenses struggling. QB Aaron Rodgers had quite a Steelers debut, completing 73.3 percent of his passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-32 win.

But how much of that was a revenge game for Rodgers? He acknowledged after the game that “it was nice to remind those people that I still can” play winning football. The way in which the Jets dismissed him obviously sat poorly with him. And that makes for great motivation. But will it carry beyond Week 1?

“Seeing the juice that Aaron Rodgers had in that game, man, we hadn’t saw Aaron Rodgers and that excitement and confidence and everything from Aaron Rodgers in quite some time,” Former Steelers WR Allen Robinson II said Wednesday on the BetMGM Tonight Podcast. “He was pretty juiced, and I don’t think that was just a Week 1 versus the Jets thing. I believe that that culture that surround him as a player, and from players to personnel and [Mike] Tomlin, I think they’ve really rejuvenated him. And also, this is his second year off of his injury. And he’s probably pretty healthy now, had a whole offseason to train and get his body back. So, I think it’s gonna continue to ascend. I think that’s just the start.”

“𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭!” 👀 @AllenRobinson joins @RyanHorvat & @NoisyHuevos to express his confidence in Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers this season on the BetMGM Tonight podcast! pic.twitter.com/eaB8l1Mpyk — BetMGM Tonight (@BetMGMTonight) September 11, 2025

While Robinson may never have played with Aaron Rodgers, he did play against him while with the Chicago Bears during Rodgers’ time with the Green Bay Packers. So, he got to see Rodgers play up close and personal during Rodgers’ MVP years. And evidently that rubbed off on him. Robinson even said that the NFL is better off when Rodgers is playing well.

Robinson is also confident that Week 1 was indicative of where Rodgers is right now, not an aberration. Rodgers, despite being sacked four times, looked calm and in control. He even led the Steelers on their first opening-drive touchdown in a season opener in 16 years. Not bad for a 41-year-old quarterback in his first start with a new team.

If Robinson is right about Aaron Rodgers’ performance being a sign of things to come, that bodes well for the Steelers contending this season. The Steelers have plenty of issues to iron out from Week 1, but if the quarterback situation is resolved in a positive way, they’ll be able to win a lot of games this year.

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees with Robinson about Rodgers’ prospects for continuing to perform at this level. Former NFL DE Chris Canty thinks Week 1 was Rodgers’ Super Bowl and that he won’t be able to continue playing at that level the rest of the season.

Now, Canty has been down on Aaron Rodgers all offseason. Rodgers’ quality performance in Week 1 wasn’t enough to deter Canty, either. So, take it with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, Robinson feels quite good about the rest of this season.

Maybe 2025 won’t be Rodgers’ final NFL season, especially if he keeps this up.