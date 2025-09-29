‘They’re Still High On Him’: Kaboly Says Roman Wilson ‘Has To Be The Guy’ After Calvin Austin III’s Injury

Roman Wilson generated significant media buzz throughout the preseason as a viable third receiving option in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. He has played just 44 snaps on offense this year, including three in Sunday’s game. And just one reception for seven yards. With Calvin Austin III potentially out for several weeks, Wilson’s time to shine is now.

“I think he has to be the guy,” Mark Kaboly said Monday via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “They’re still high on him. I mean, they talk him up like he’s the second coming of Jerry Rice. He does have the talent right now, he just needs to have the opportunity, and he hasn’t had the opportunity. It’s too early in the season to go looking for a trade. I would guess it’s gonna be a lot of Roman Wilson. Give him the first shot.”

It was just a month ago to the day that Kaboly passed along that team sources were raving about Roman Wilson more than they have about any player that he can remember while covering the team. If they are high on Wilson, they haven’t exactly shown it with their actions through the first month of the season. To be fair, there is basically no such thing as a WR3 in this offense with plenty of mouths to feed at tight end and running back as well.

The Steelers have two weeks to prepare Wilson as a starter. If he isn’t cutting it, I don’t know if I would turn to Ben Skowronek or Scotty Miller as the de facto No. 2 for the time being. They also have veteran WR Isaiah Hodgins on the practice squad as a possible option to sign to the 53. He at least has 14 career starts and 60 receptions to his name.

Austin’s absence sounds like it might extend through the trade deadline, so that becomes an option as well if the Steelers are still feeling good about their chances of making a deep playoff run by Nov. 4.

Wilson showed promise in the preseason with four receptions for 96 yards. He made a tough catch in traffic and showed off his explosive speed on a 42-yard catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Roman Wilson enters a pivotal stretch with Austin out, moving from preseason buzz to a real opportunity. The Steelers are still high on him, but if he can’t seize the WR3 role, in-house options or a trade deadline move could follow.