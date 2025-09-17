‘They’ll Be Better Than That’: Pete Prisco Thinks Steelers Will ‘Respond’ With Win In Week 3

Despite their Week 1 win, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a lot to work on. They didn’t do enough to fix their issues, resulting in a loss in Week 2. The Steelers’ defense in particular is concerning after getting gashed for two straight weeks. Their next opponent is the New England Patriots, who are coming off a win against a division rival. While the Steelers’ recent performance may have soured some people on them, Pete Prisco believes that loss will serve as a wake-up call and that they will beat the Patriots Sunday in New England.

“Their defense is bad right now,” Prisco said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “That’s always been their calling card, is to be able to play good defense. Somehow, someway, though, I think they’re gonna regroup in this one. I think, defensively, they’re getting pushed around, and that’s not who the Steelers are. I think they’ll be better than that, and they’ll respond in this game. I’ll take the Steelers.”

The 1970s, the Steelers have been synonymous with defense since the 1970s. When they’ve been at their best, their defense has usually led the way as one of the league’s best. That’s why it’s so surprising to see that unit play so poorly to start this year.

The team certainly didn’t expect these issues. In fact, many of them, including Mike Tomlin, predicted that they’d be one of the best defenses in the league. On paper, that makes sense. They’ve got a ton of talent with T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Jalen Ramsey all among the best players at their positions. Others, like Alex Highsmith and Patrick Queen, have been solid contributors as well.

However, something isn’t clicking, especially in the run game. Now, the Steelers’ defense is also dealing with numerous injuries.

Prisco isn’t letting any of that faze him, though. He’s confident that the Steelers will get back to being the team that people expect them to be.

So far, the Steelers have faced two middling offenses. Neither the New York Jets nor the Seattle Seahawks showed a lot of offensive prowess outside of their games against Pittsburgh. The Patriots might be a slightly tougher challenge, but that could be good for the Steelers.

In Week 1, the Patriots’ offense struggled, only putting up 13 points. It bounced back in Week 2, though, powering New England past the Miami Dolphins. Young quarterback Drake Maye looks like he’s settling in nicely. The Patriots also have a trio of talented running backs who should test the Steelers’ rush defense.

The Patriots’ offense, however, is still jelling, not showing a ton of consistency yet. Prisco could be correct betting on the Steelers’ defense to get back on track this week. Steelers fans will no doubt be happy if his prediction comes true.