‘They Acquired All These Guys’ And ‘We Put Up 32:’ Justin Fields Talks Facing Steelers’ New-Look Defense

Justin Fields isn’t celebrating a moral victory. A loss hurts no matter how it happens. But he understands expectations for the New York Jets were to struggle against a Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense that, on paper, looked like one of the NFL’s best. Instead, the defense labored while Fields and a steady Jets’ running game won at will, posting 19 points by half and 32 by the end of the game.

“I don’t think a lot of people expected us to come out like that,” Fields told reporters following the game in audio provided by the Jets’ organization.

New York met the moment. A strong opening drive ended in a field goal. The next three possessions also all resulted in points. Fields found WR Garrett Wilson open for a long touchdown and snuck the ball over goal line himself while adding another field goal late in the half. Had it not been for a freak missed extra point, New York would’ve put up 20 by the half. Last season, New York failed to score 20 points in a game seven times.

Fields had one of his best career performances as a passer. Smart, efficient and productive, he completed over 70 percent of his passes, didn’t turn the ball over, and was sacked only once.

Pittsburgh loaded up on defense, beefing the cornerback room with Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay. Front seven was the draft’s focus, adding DL Derrick Harmon, EDGE Jack Sawyer and DL Yahya Black with three of the team’s first four picks. Expectations stood high for the likes of ILB Payton Wilson and CB Joey Porter Jr. Some of those players were or became unavailable to the Steelers throughout the game but Pittsburgh’s defensive performance fell well short of anyone’s expectations, including the Steelers’ own. The only people who thought New York would rack up 32 reside in the Jets’ facility.

“I’m just calling it what it is,” Fields said when asked to expand on his “no one expected us” comment. “They acquired all these guys in the offseason. Future Hall of Famers on that side of the ball. And we put up 32.”

Trash talk? Not quite. But acknowledgement that Fields and the Jets’ offense had their way throughout most of the day. Pittsburgh tightened up when it mattered most, CB Jalen Ramsey dislodging a fourth down throw to WR Garrett Wilson that preserved the win. But Pittsburgh has plenty of work to do if their defense is going to remain a backbone of the team.