‘Their Left Tackle Is A Turnstile’: Analyst Says Broderick Jones Will Be ‘Problem’ For Steelers All Season

If the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers can only go as far as their offensive line takes them, they may not make it much farther than an exit or two down the Parkway. They overcame a rough performance from the line in Week 1. How long can Broderick Jones allow two or three sacks per game before the offense falls apart?

“Broderick Jones is gonna be a problem for this offense all the way through the season, and that problem is gonna produce plays like that,” The 33rd Team’s Sam Monson said Monday of Aaron Rodgers’ near-interception in the fourth quarter while under pressure. “There’s a lot of areas of optimism for the Steelers’ offense. The one area of concern is their left tackle is a turnstile and Rodgers can’t have that at this point in his career.”

Rodgers took four sacks and seven total QB hits. He absorbed at least a couple big shots in Week 1. Turning 42 in early December, the Steelers probably can’t get away with allowing 68 sacks and 119 QB hits if they want Rodgers to make it through a 17-game season. And that’s not even including their playoff aspirations.

Jones was the main culprit for the leaky offensive line. He allowed a team-high four pressures, including three sacks and a QB hit. Four of Rodgers’ seven hits came from Jones’ failures.

It looked like Jones was starting to turn the corner during the preseason as a pass blocker, but he had an ugly regular-season debut at left tackle. Anyone who was hoping for an immediate turnaround with him moving back to his “natural” position was sorely mistaken.

To be fair, Will McDonald IV is one of the top rising edge defenders in the league. He is capable of winning with speed, finesse, or power and has rare bend for an athlete of his size. He was Mike Tomlin’s favorite pass rusher in the 2023 NFL Draft for a reason.

The road won’t get any easier for Jones moving forward. Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, Micah Parsons, Aidan Hutchinson, and Khalil Mack are just some of the premier pass rushers on the Steelers’ schedule this year.

Jones has time to improve, but we’ve been saying that for too long now. It’s beginning to look like this is just the player he is.