The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Vikings, Injury Reports, Coordinator Pressers, Week 4 Picks & More

Season 16, Episode 29 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Thursday night game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks and how the new dynamic kickoff rules played into the ending of it. We discuss whether we like the new kickoff rules so far this season.

Alex and I move on to discuss the Steelers’ injury report heading into Friday. We talk about Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. and S DeShon Elliott trying to return this week from their respective injuries. We also discuss OLB Alex Highsmith not making the trip to Ireland because of his ankle injury.

Will RB Trey Sermon once again be elevated from the practice squad on Saturday? Alex and I ponder that question early in this show as well.

The Minnesota Vikings have a few key injuries this week that we are paying close attention to heading into Friday. They will be without their starting left guard this week as well.

On Thursday, we heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin, so Alex and I recap the main talking points to come out of those media sessions.

Alex and I welcome Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune back to the show, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers-Vikings game. Goessling has covered the Vikings for many seasons, and nobody knows that team better than he does. We get his thoughts on several things related to Sunday’s game at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, where he is currently stationed. At the end of our talk with Goessling, he gives us his score prediction for the Steelers-Vikings game.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Ben on X/Twitter at @BenGoessling and make sure to read his work here: https://www.startribune.com/author/ben-goessling/6134708

After finishing with Goessling, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Vikings game. We break down what we are looking for out of each team on both sides of the football.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 4 games in the NFL using the lines provided by show sponsor MyBookie.ag. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Vikings to end that segment.

This 173-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted.

