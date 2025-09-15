The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Seahawks, Injury Updates, Joe Burrow’s Status & More

Season 16, Episode 24 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to giving our overarching thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers losing at home Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks. We talk about the few turning points in the game and how it was a winnable one for the Steelers until the fourth quarter.

As part of our Monday Housekeeping segment, which is brought to you by Touring Plans, Alex and I go over the Steelers’ Week 2 Sunday inactive list, the practice squad elevation made on Saturday, and the players who sustained injuries in the 31-17 loss to the Seahawks.

As usual, Alex and I then recap the Steelers’ Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. We start on the offensive side of the football and talk about several individual player performances, including the great game that RB Jaylen Warren played. We discuss offensive line play, the turnovers, the drops, overall quarterback play, and much more.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin punted on 4th and 1 near midfield with the game tied at 14, so Alex and I discuss his decision to do so.

As part of our recap of the Steelers’ offense from their Week 2 game, Alex and I mix in several key stats and snap counts concerning that unit. We talk about the heavy usage once again of RB Kenneth Gainwell on offense against the Seahawks and the large amount of YAC that there was once again in the passing game.

The Steelers’ defense did not play well once again on Sunday, outside of a few interceptions. We go over the run defense in the first and second halves against the Seahawks, the explosive runs allowed, and how the pass defense overall took a step backwards in Week 2 despite registering the Steelers two sacks and two interceptions.

The Steelers’ special teams units did their part to help secure defeat on Sunday, so Alex and I dive into that phase of the team. We discuss the role that STC Danny Smith played in the poor decision made by rookie RB Kaleb Johnson on the kickoff that resulted in a Seahawks touchdown. We also discuss how the Steelers’ kickoff return unit has underperformed through two regular-season games.

After fully recapping the Steelers’ home loss to the Seahawks, Alex and I discuss the Sunday toe injury sustained by Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and how he’s likely to miss most of the remaining regular season. Burrow will miss both games against the Steelers, and that is a huge development when it comes to the AFC North race.

This 95-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

