The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Seahawks, Injury Reports, Coordinator Pressers, Week 2 Picks & More

Season 16, Episode 24 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for their Week 2 home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Alex and I start by discussing the Steelers and Seahawks’ injury reports. We talk about Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. seemingly being very questionable for Sunday with a hamstring injury and how the Seahawks have a few defensive backs who are injured entering the team’s Friday practice. We discuss how it looks like the Steelers will get OLB Nick Herbig back this week from his hamstring injury.

On Thursday, we heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin, so Alex and I recap the main talking points to come out of those media sessions. We have some nose tackle talk based on things Austin said and whether we might see rookie DT Yahya Black play more there Sunday against the Seahawks.

Steelers T Broderick Jones talked to the media on Thursday, so Alex and I go over some things that he said. We also talk briefly about what Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers said about Jones on Wednesday.

Added details related to contract incentives given to Steelers DT Cameron Heyward have surfaced so Alex and I make sure to recap the latest on that topic.

With our Friday guest appearance falling to occur, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Seahawks game. We break down what we are looking for out of each team on both sides of the football. We go over several things that jumped out on tape from Seattle’s Week 1 loss and much more.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 2 NFL games using the line provided by show sponsor MyBookie.ag. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Seahawks to end that segment.

This 103-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 24 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

