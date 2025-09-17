The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Seahawks All-22, Bentley Signing, Injuries, Transactions, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 16, Episode 25 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ recent transactions that included signing veteran ILB Ja’Whaun Bentley to their practice squad. We discuss what Bentley brings to defense and how he could see playing time right away if he is elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Steelers’ injury report has once again grown some heading into Week 3, so Alex and I go over which players are already out for the Sunday road game against the New England Patriots and which players are currently deemed questionable for that contest. The Steelers made several transactions official on Wednesday morning, so Alex and I discuss those moves right after they were announced during our show. We discuss one of those moves being OLB/DL DeMarvin Leal being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and another being DL Isaiahh Loudermilk being placed on the Reserve/Injured list with a high-ankle sprain.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and as usual, Alex and I recap the main talking points that came out of that session. We discuss Tomlin’s thoughts on rookie RB Kaleb Johnson and how he won’t be returning kicks in the short term. We also discuss the probability of Johnson being inactive on Sunday against the Patriots with it being very plausible that RB Trey Sermon is elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Several other talking points from Tuesday are also discussed throughout this show and Alex and I both discuss the hits Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has taken so far and much, much more. We talk about the big plays of 15 yards or longer that the Steelers’ defense has surrendered so far this season and how the team leads the NFL in that statistical category entering Week 3.

With the All-22 tape from the Week 2 game now fully digested, Alex and I both deliver our additional thoughts from the Steelers’ loss to the Seahawks Seahawks when it comes to the offense, defense, and special teams. We pass along several advanced stats as well as personnel usage from the Seahawks game as part of us recapping what stood out from the All-22 tape of that contest.

Later in the show, Alex and I discuss how the Steelers were tied 14-14 with the Seahawks late in the third quarter and how the wheels came off the team right after Tomlin decided to punt near midfield with just one yard needed on fourth down.

This 105-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

