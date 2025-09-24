The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Patriots All-22, Nate Herbig Tryout, Injuries, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 16, Episode 28 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers bringing in free agent OL Nate Herbig Tuesday for a tryout. We discuss the possibility of him being signed on the heels of the team losing OL Max Scharping to a season-ending knee injury last week.

The Steelers’ injury report for Week 4 looks about the same as last week as we head into Wednesday’s practice so we discuss whether CB Joey Porter Jr. and S DeShon Elliott might be able to return for the team’s Sunday game in Dublin, Ireland, against the Minnesota Vikings.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and as usual, Alex and I recap the main talking points that came out of that session. We discuss a few very curious answers that Tomlin gave to questions on Tuesday. Should he really be blaming the lack of a consistent running game on the team’s defense? We talk that answer out and go over what Tomlin had to say about the overall direction of the Steelers’ offense through three games.

Tomlin talked about the team’s travel preparation to Ireland this week on Tuesday, so we discuss that topic and a few other notable things that he had to say during his weekly press conference.

With the All-22 tape from the Week 3 game against the New England Patriots now fully digested, Alex and I both deliver our additional thoughts from the Steelers’ Sunday road win when it comes to the offense, defense, and special teams. We take a hard look at the Steelers’ running game woes in Week 3 and the defense’s inability to get off the field on third and fourth downs in that contest.

Alex and I discuss several positive performances from Week 3. We also talk about the offense’s usage of 12 personnel through the first three games of the 2025 regular season.

Later in the show, Alex and I discuss the New York Giants benching QB Russell Wilson and how that act impacts the Steelers when it comes to possible compensatory draft picks for 2026.

This 104-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7527121896

