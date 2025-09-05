The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets, Status Of Nick Herbig, 2025 Season Predictions, Week 1 Picks & More

Season 16, Episode 20 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the 2025 NFL regular-season opener Thursday night between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, which included the debut of former Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens in a new uniform.

With Steelers OLB Nick Herbig dealing with a hamstring injury this week, Alex and I have a lot to say on that topic and if the team might elevate OLB DeMarvin Leal or new ILB Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad Saturday. We also discuss the possibility of ILB Malik Harrison playing on the edge some on Sunday should Herbig not play in the regular-season opener against the New York Jets. We talk about how important the Friday injury report will be for Herbig as we then go through the rest of the Week 1 injury report heading into Friday’s practice.

On Thursday, we heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin, so Alex and I recap the few main talking points to come out of those media sessions.

Alex and I welcome Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic back to the show, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers’ road game against the Jets. Rosenblatt has covered the Jets for several seasons, and nobody knows that team better than he does. We get his thoughts on new Jets QB Justin Fields and new Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and many more things related to Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. At the end of our talk with Rosenblatt, he gives us his score prediction for the game between the Steelers and the Jets.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Zack on X/Twitter at @ZackBlatt and make sure to read his work here: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/author/zack-rosenblatt/

After finishing with Rosenblatt, Alex and I provide our own preview of the game between the Steelers and the Jets. We break down what we are looking for out of each team on both sides of the football ahead of the Week 1 game.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 1 games in the NFL using the line provided by show sponsor MyBookie.ag. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Jets to end that segment.

Finally, Alex and I make our predictions for not only the 2025 Steelers, but the entire NFL. We give our record predictions for the 2025 Steelers, if we think they will make the playoffs, and more. We also predict Super Bowl LX as well.

This 127-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

