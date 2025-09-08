The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets, Injury Updates, Cameron Heyward Contract & More

Season 16, Episode 21 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about our overarching thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the New York Jets, 34-32, on Sunday. We talk about how the Steelers essentially escaped from New York with their first win of 2025.

As part of our Monday Housekeeping segment, which is brought to you by Touring Plans, Alex and I go over the Steelers’ Sunday inactive list, the practice squad elevation that was made on Saturday, and the players who sustained injuries against the Jets.

As usual, Alex and I then move forward into recapping the Steelers’ Week 1 roads win against the Jets. We start on the offensive side of the football with our recap and talk about several individual player performances and that includes the great game that QB Aaron Rodgers played. We discuss offensive line play being poor overall and the team’s inability to run the football against the Jets’ defense.

As part of our recap of the Steelers’ offense from Sunday, Alex and I mix in several key stats and snap counts concerning that unit. We talk about the heavy usage of RB Kenneth Gainwell on offense against the Jets and the large amount of YAC that there was in the passing game.

The Steelers’ defense did not play well on Sunday outside of some late key plays made by CB Jalen Ramsey. We discuss the Steelers’ struggles to stop the Jets’ running game on Sunday, how New York QB Justin Fields played in the passing game, and a few key individual performances from defensive players, both good and bad. We go over explosive plays allowed, some snap counts, first down stats and much more.

Steelers K Chris Boswell helped the special teams unit have a good showing on Sunday, so we discuss the two big field goals he made against the Jets. We also discuss the Steelers’ kickoff coverage not being fantastic and how WR Ben Skowronek showed up on special teams, along with Gainwell.

After fully recapping the Steelers’ road win against the Jets, Alex and I discuss the contract adjustment that DT Cameron Heyward received a day earlier. We discuss what he got, how he can earn it all, and if it was worth the labor pains as it relates to optics.

This 99-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

