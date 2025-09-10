The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets All-22, Peppers Signing, Injuries, Transactions, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 16, Episode 22 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing veteran S Jabrill Peppers on Wednesday. We discuss what Peppers brings to defense and how he could see playing time right away with S DeShon Elliott sidelined with a knee injury.

The Steelers’ injury report has grown some heading into Week 2, so Alex and I go over Elliott, DT Derrick Harmon, and ILB Malik Harrison already being ruled out for the team’s Week 2 Sunday home game against the Seattle Seahawks. We also talk about CB Joey Porter Jr. and OLB Nick Herbig both entering Week 2 as questionable with hamstring injuries.

The Steelers made several other transactions on Wednesday morning, so Alex and I make sure to cover those during the show. We address the Steelers’ Week 2 third quarterback situation and if rookie QB Will Howard might find his way back from the Reserve/Injured list sooner than expected now that QB Skylar Thompson has joined him on that list as of Wednesday morning.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and as usual, Alex and I recap the main talking points that came out of that session. We discuss Tomlin’s thoughts on the two starting tackles, Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, potential defensive line adjustments, QB Aaron Rodgers’ play in Week 1, and the usage of RB Kenneth Gainwell to start the 2025 regular season.

Several other talking points from Tuesday are also discussed throughout this show and Alex and I both discuss Steelers DT Keeanu Benton and his play in the base defense and potential future at the nose tackle position.

With the All-22 tape from the Week 1 game against the New York Jets now fully digested, Alex and I both deliver our additional thoughts from the Steelers’ win against the Jets when it comes to the offense, defense, and special teams. We pass along several advanced stats as well as personnel usage from the game against the Jets as part of us recapping what stood out from the All-22 tape of that contest.

This 92-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets Recap, Injury Updates, Cameron Heyward Contract & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5331410393

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 22 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n