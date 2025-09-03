The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Releasing WR Robert Woods, Key Jets Injury, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 16, Episode 19 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the news concerning New York Jets G Alijah Vera-Tucker, who reportedly has suffered a potentially significant injury and could miss considerable time because of it. This is big news with Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled to open their 2025 regular season on Sunday against the Jets. We discuss who will likely replace Vera-Tucker at right guard on Sunday and how the Jets are also set to start a rookie at right tackle in Week 1 as well.

The Steelers released veteran WR Robert Woods from their practice squad on Monday so we discuss that in addition to the player the team will reportedly sign to take his place on that 17-man unit. Alex and I also discuss veteran free agent WR Gabe Davis deciding to sign back with the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his first weekly press conference of the 2025 season on Tuesday and as usual, Alex and I go over the key things that he had to say during that session with the local media. We talk about what Tomlin had to say about DL Cameron Heyward playing on Sunday versus what the veteran player said on his podcast about that subject recently.

Tomlin talked about the running back rotation, defensive line division of labor and injured players on Tuesday so we make sure to address all of those topics during this show. We also talk about what Tomlin said about Jets QB Justin Fields.

Cameron Heyward also defended his brother Connor as part of his recent podcast episode, so Alex and I make sure to address that. We also talk about how there’s still time for the Steelers to address Cameron Heyward’s contract as well as the contract of K Chris Boswell before the team leaves on Saturday to play the Jets.

Alex and I talk about the motivation that Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has when it comes to him playing the Jets on Sunday. We also talk about the Rodgers versus Fields storyline ahead of the Sunday game for a bit.

Later in this show, Alex and I go deeper into the numbers related to recent contract extension that Steelers RB Jaylen Warren signed and how the team certainly seems to have gotten the better of that deal.

This 90-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap and we make sure to answer a few email questions we received from listeners of the show.

