The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2025 Stat Predictions, Early Thoughts On Jets, Warren Extension & More

Season 16, Episode 18 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to going over some housekeeping regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to transactions and players who remain on the Reserve/Injured list with the start of the 2025 regular season getting closer.

Steelers rookie QB Will Howard was on The Pat McAfee Show a few days ago so we go over a few things he had to say during that interview. We also discuss the Steelers having presence at a few key college football games over the weekend that featured several top quarterback prospects.

With the Steelers getting ready to open their 2025 regular season on Sunday against the New York Jets, Alex and I start to give some of our early thoughts on that Week 1 matchup. We discuss both sides of the football for each team and even debate whether the Jets are the perfect regular season opener for the Steelers knowing all that we know right now. We go over our biggest concerns related to the Steelers’ 2025 defense as the team gets ready for Week 1.

The Steelers reportedly signed RB Jaylen Warren to a two-year contract extension on Monday, so Alex and I interrupt this episode to go over that breaking news. Some of the early contract extension numbers also come in during this show and results in additional discussion on that topic.

This 92-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap and we make sure to answer a few email questions we received from listeners of the show.

