The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs Vikings Recap, Injury Updates, Key Decisions & More

Season 16, Episode 30 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into our overarching thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 Sunday win against the Minnesota Vikings and how impressive and big of a victory it was.

Steelers backup QB Skylar Thompson was unfortunately included in the Sunday pregame headlines after getting mugged in Ireland over the weekend, so we bring listeners up to date on what is known so far about that incident.

As part of our Monday Housekeeping segment, which is brought to you by Touring Plans, Alex and I go over the Steelers’ Week 4 inactive list, the practice squad elevation made on Saturday, and the players who sustained injuries in their 24-21 win against the Vikings.

As usual, Alex and I recap the Steelers’ win against the Vikings. We start on the offensive side of the football and talk about several individual performances, the big play to WR DK Metcalf for a touchdown, the improved running game, and how QB Aaron Rodgers continues to rely on a short passing game and tons of YAC.

Alex and I make sure to dissect the key fourth-down play calls late in the win over the Vikings and how success in those two situations would have made for a more complete win in Dublin. As part of our recap of the Steelers’ offense from their Week 4 game, Alex and I mix in several key stats and snap counts concerning that unit. We talk about the heavy usage of RB Kenneth Gainwell, TE Darnell Washington, and OL Spencer Anderson, and how all three played well and a big part in the win.

The Steelers recorded two takeaways and six sacks on Sunday. We go over the solid performances of several Steelers defensive players, and we make sure to highlight the big play that ILB Payton Wilson made late in the game when he chased down Vikings WR Jordan Addison after a blown coverage. We discuss pressure opportunities, the third-down play of defense and much more.

The Steelers’ special teams units looked much better overall once again on Sunday against the Vikings, so we make sure to recap that phase of the Week 4 game as well. We spend a little time discussing the Vikings blocking a short Chris Boswell field goal attempt in the first half as part of that.

After fully recapping the Steelers’ win against the Vikings, Alex and I discuss the Steelers as the head into their bye week. We also make sure to pass along the Monday morning trade that the Cleveland Browns have finalized.

This 111-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering several few emails that we recently received from listeners.

