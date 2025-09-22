The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs Patriots Recap, Injury Updates, Key Stats & More

Season 16, Episode 27 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to giving our overarching thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 3 Sunday road win against the New England Patriots and how any win in the NFL is a huge accomplishment.

As part of our Monday Housekeeping segment, which is brought to you by Touring Plans, Alex and I go over the Steelers’ Week 3 inactive list, the practice squad elevation made on Saturday, and the players who sustained injuries in their 21-14 win against the Patriots.

As usual, Alex and I recap the Steelers’ win against the Patriots. We start on the offensive side of the football and talk about several individual player performances, the ineptitude on that side of the football after great two touchdown drives on its first two possessions. We discuss how the running game went downhill after the first two drives and how QB Aaron Rodgers continues to rely on a short passing game. We also discuss the three touchdowns the Steelers offense scored Sunday.

As part of our recap of the Steelers’ offense from their Week 3 game, Alex and I mix in several key stats and snap counts concerning that unit. We talk about the heavy usage of RB Jaylen Warren and how he leads the team in receiving yardage after three games. We also discuss the large amount of YAC that there was once again in the passing game on Sunday.

The Steelers recorded five takeaways and five sacks on Sunday, and they needed all of them. Even so, the Patriots were able to move the football against the Steelers’ defense and mainly through their tight ends and QB Drake Maye using his legs. We discuss how the defense faltered on third and fourth down most of the game. We make sure to highlight some great individual defensive players and their respective performances against the Patriots.

The Steelers’ special teams units looked much better on Sunday against the Patriots, so we make sure to recap that phase of the Week 3 game as well.

After fully recapping the Steelers’ road win against the Patriots, Alex and I discuss several more stats and snap counts from the Week 3 contest. We also quickly note two former Steelers running backs sustaining season-ending injuries in other Sunday NFL action.

This 97-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering several few emails that we recently received from listeners.

