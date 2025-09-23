The Steelers’ Red-Zone Offense Is Flying High

If you’re curious how the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-1 despite a mountain of evidence that suggests they shouldn’t be, look to the red zone offense. Beleaguered for years, the unit has been among the NFL’s best through the first three weeks. Finishing drives the team hasn’t, the Steelers are making the most of their chances even if the offense is still showing big problems for long stretches.

Through three games, Pittsburgh’s made eight red zone trips. They’ve come away with seven touchdowns. Six passes and one rush, Kenneth Gainwell’s toss to open up the scoring against the New England Patriots Sunday. The only blemish was Aaron Rodgers’ interception against the Seattle Seahawks, WR Calvin Austin III busting scramble drill rules and getting too bunched up.

Entering Week Four, the Steelers 87.5-percent red zone ranking placed them second in the league. A small sample size and still early in the year but a promising sign and major difference from past years. For comparison’s sake, here’s where the team has stood in recent years.

Steelers Red Zone Rankings (2021-2025)

Year Red Zone Ranking 2025 87.5% (2nd) 2024 48.2% (29th) 2023 47.6% (27th) 2022 51.9% (23rd) 2021 54% (23rd)

Pittsburgh’s sat in the 20s the past four seasons. Last year, the group bottomed out to nearly the worst in the league. Life is different this year. So far, anyway.

In Week One, the Steelers had a great scheme. Play-action touchdowns to WR Ben Skowronek, WR Calvin Austin III, and RB Jaylen Warren. A jet pass to TE Jonnu Smith. In Week Two, WR DK Metcalf made a strong contested catch. And Sunday, Metcalf and Austin made plays through the air while Gainwell scored on the ground.

Consider this. Rodgers has completed six passes in the red zone. All six have gone for touchdowns.

The four-point swing is a massive one. The difference between a touchdown and settling for another Chris Boswell field goal. It’s giving the offense a boost to make up for all of its other issues. The lack of a running game, the first down inefficiency, no chunk plays to quickly get the ball downfield.

One or two failures against Minnesota can skew the numbers back down. It’s too early in the season to say Pittsburgh will finish with a unit this year and frankly, they’re punching above their weight here. But it’s downright refreshing to see the Steelers finish these drives off. If this continues, it’ll be the team’s best red zone offense since 2018 when Pittsburgh finished No. 1 in the league. That efficiency alone will keep them, and win, a good number of games.