The Steelers’ Offense Got Its Swagger Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense Sunday morning didn’t just look different. It felt different, too. There was a swagger and confidence about the unit that hadn’t been there this season, and heck, not for most of last year either. Whether they were juiced by the gravity of the Dublin game and its importance for the Rooney family or borrowing the smelling salts Aaron Rodgers ripped mid-game, it sure worked.

Running the ball creates confidence. Imposing your will and moving an opponent from Point A to Point B. For the first time all season, Pittsburgh’s offensive line did that. They got a push, they surged ahead, and RB Kenneth Gainwell did a nice job finding the lane and hitting it. The technique is worth talking about. But you can just feel it in the body language.

Right guard Mason McCormick was amped all game. He was having the time of his life in Dublin. Here’s one example after a first down.

#Steelers o-line was feeling it today. Played with swagger and an edge. Mason McCormick was having the time of his life. Exactly what you get when the run game is working. pic.twitter.com/L2dOYyUab1 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 28, 2025

Or here, shoving a Vikings’ linebacker out of bounds and letting him know about it. McCormick’s block wasn’t even key to the play but he was fired up to hit anyone.

He wasn’t the only one. Left tackle Broderick Jones was vocal all game long, to the point that he was either really mad or really fired up. Watch him in the bottom right corner after Gainwell’s second score.

Pittsburgh’s running style played a part. More gap scheme runs of “bully ball” football, like Gainwell’s above score, that emphasized the Steelers playing downhill and physical. Wash down the frontside, kickout the backside, get downhill rather than run the zone track of Arthur Smith’s staple schemes. Pittsburgh ran a variety of concepts, mind you, but guards were on the move more this week than they had the first three of the season.

You don’t have to even watch the play to know Pittsburgh was running well. Just watch everything after. The energy, the excitement, the demeanor, the body language. It told the story.

Confidence begets more confidence. Run the ball early and set the tone. The Steelers rode that feeling throughout the game. Unlike the New England game, Pittsburgh managed to sustain throughout. There was an attitude Pittsburgh had in this game that had been missing in 2025. Now, the team has to keep that feeling out of the bye. The good news is there’s finally proof they can do it.