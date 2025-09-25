The Steelers’ Defense Is Getting More Aggressive

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers were rightfully critiqued for not being aggressive enough. Overly relying on sending and winning with four and dropping seven into coverage. An ideal way to play defense but one that proved less effective throughout the season. T.J. Watt was taken away, the pass rush beyond him was muted thanks to injuries to Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, and a d-line that, besides Cam Heyward, couldn’t get home. Vowing to make changes to the defensive scheme, the Steelers have ramped up the pressure in 2025. Not all the big picture numbers show it. The proof is hidden in the details.

The definitions get a little semantical. A blitz versus a five-man rush. I consider them two different things. A blitz can be, in theory, a one-man rush. A five-man rush doesn’t guarantee a blitz. Our charting designates a blitz when someone not aligned in the box and on the line of scrimmage (a defensive lineman or EDGE rusher) rushes the quarterback. It’s not a number of volume.

In that regard, Pittsburgh hasn’t changed much. Through three weeks, the Steelers’ blitz rate sits at 31.6-percent. That’s only slightly higher than last year’s 29-percent and a figure that’s below five separate seasons since 2015. Overall, the rate feels average.

Year Overall Blitz Rate 2020 35.6% 2021 26.1% 2022 27.9% 2023 31.2% 2024 29.0% 2025 31.6%

But the five-man rush rate? It’s up. Way up. It sits at 37.8-percent on the season. In 2024, it was just 26.5-percent. If that number remains by the end of the season, it would be the second-highest mark we’ve tracked since 2015. Only 2020 at 38.9-percent is higher.

Year Five Man Rush Rate 2020 38.9% 2021 22.7% 2022 28.2% 2023 30.0% 2024 26.5% 2025 37.8%

Much of that reflects how much base defense Pittsburgh’s used. Those five-man/no blitz rushes are largely made up of those situations, the three down lineman and two outside linebackers rushing. “Dog” rush, as team calls it. Nick Herbig is dropping less into coverage. He’s at just 5.6-percent after dropping more than 14-percent a season ago.

Situationally, Pittsburgh’s bringing more heat. Here’s the blitz rate on third and long, 7-plus yards, in 2024 compared to 2025.

Year 3rd/Long Blitz Rate 2024 26.4% 2025 33.3%

In fact, it might be too much. This season, Pittsburgh’s allowed a first down 80-percent of the time its blitzed in those situations. When they don’t, they’ve allowed a conversion just 20-percent of the time.

But it is aggression. The inside linebackers are rushing more than a season ago as the defense leans on Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson’s athleticism. Here are their blitz rates.

Year Patrick Queen Blitz Rate 2024 12.6% 2025 13.2%

Year Payton Wilson Blitz Rate 2024 12.3% 2025 16.5%

Some of that is dependent on whether or not the running back stays in to protect. But it’s encouraging to see the increase. Wilson has a sack and Queen could’ve had three already.

How about the secondary? Their rush rate is up, too.

Year DB Blitz Rate 2024 9.8% 2025 11.1%

Sample sizes are still small. The further into the season, the more useful the data will become. But even the eye test shows a difference. A team mugging up its linebackers on the line of scrimmage more often. More stunts and twists that help free up T.J. Watt. Some of it feels a little robotic and stiff, a defense still figuring out what works, but the intent is there. The defense is more aggressive. And that’s a start.