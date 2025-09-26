‘The Scheme’s Fine’: Chris Hoke Defends Steelers’ Run Defense System, Points To Real Problem

Although the Steelers’ run defense has improved, there are still a lot of issues—and former DL Chris Hoke things it’s more on the players. In fact, he defended the system in which they are working during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. Of course, coaching also ties into execution, but he believes the defense itself works.

“The scheme’s fine”, Hoke said regarding the Steelers defense’s performance against the run. “You can say all you want, but people want to look to say they can’t stop the run. The reality is, they’re gapped out. Guys just aren’t playing technique. And when guys play the technique, they stop the run. When guys gay in their gap, [they] stop the run. When they don’t spin out and take the path of least resistance, fight to get in your gap, fight to hold the double team, [they stop the run]”.

Many of you reading will remember, or at least know, that Chris Hoke played on the Steelers defense for many years, and often at nose tackle, he was a critical piece of the run game. He understands the Steelers ask different things of linemen today, but believes it ultimately goes back to the basics.

He reminisced about his era, with Casey Hampton at nose tackle, and especially Larry Foote and James Farrior at inside linebacker. Hoke reserved special criticism for how the Steelers’ inside linebackers are handling run defense.

The way the Steelers used to play run defense relied heavily on the line running a two-gap scheme. That still exists, of course, but the linemen also have a lot more freedom to hit holes and make plays themselves. That does place a greater burden on the linebackers when the linemen don’t make the play, of course. That’s part of the risk-reward with how defense has evolved around the NFL, especially for 3-4 teams, with more aggressive play in the line.

Still, Hoke believes the Steelers need to get back to that sort of run defense, to a degree. At least, the linebackers needs to make plays, and the line needs to keep them cleaner. “It was built for linebackers, and that’s just the reality here”, he said of the scheme. “I think if they get back to doing that, but right now you’ve got linemen getting knocked back into their laps”.

The Steelers have acknowledged the issues with the linebackers on defense so far against the run. Last game, they began having Cole Holcomb sub in for Payton Wilson, who now plays more on passing downs. One wonders if we might see Ja’Whaun Butler soon on the active roster as well.

Of course, the Steelers hope that getting Derrick Harmon on the field will boost both the run and pass defense. The first-round pick made his NFL debut last Sunday, and by all accounts, he played well. Though he notched his first sack, he seemed to hold up against the run as well. Enough to be encouraged by, anyway.