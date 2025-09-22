‘The More He Plays, The Better He Gets’: Gerry Dulac Encouraged By Cole Holcomb’s Progress

Midway through the 2023 season, Cole Holcomb had everything going for him. He was playing well on a consistent basis, and he seemed to be on his way to becoming a stalwart on the Steelers’ defense. Then, he suffered a brutal knee injury and didn’t play for the next year and a half.

It was always going to take him some time to get back on his feet, literally. On the field, he has had some tough moments through the first two weeks. But it’s important to remember that he’s still getting used to playing football and using his body again after being away from the game for so long.

“This is a guy who effectively didn’t play for a year and a half,” Steelers insider Gerry Dulac said Monday on 102.5 WDVE. “And you saw him in the open field, just completely unable to make that tackle, at least in the backfield. The guy makes one cut and made him miss. But that’s because of what Cole Holcomb is dealing with. Getting his sea legs and getting used to playing again. But the more he plays, the better he gets. And we saw that yesterday, there’s no question about it.”

The linebacker position has been a bad one for the Steelers so far this year. Neither Patrick Queen nor Payton Wilson have been doing their job, despite each coming into the year with massive expectations on their shoulders. As a result, Holcomb was one of two new defensive starters in Foxboro on Sunday.

And Cole Holcomb made an immediate impact. On the first possession of the game, he stripped Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson of the ball while making a tackle. Wilson fell on it, and the Steelers had their first of five takeaways on the day.

Holcomb certainly still has some strides to make. He’s been hesitant at times, worrying too much about making the tackle instead of coming downhill and playing as physical as he should. However, that isn’t entirely surprising given his situation. The injury he suffered is extremely tough to come back from, and he needs to regain confidence in his own body before that confidence starts to show up on the field again.

Sunday was a great start. Cole Holcomb got extra opportunity, and he immediately proved coaches right for trusting him. On a defense that’s struggling, an emergence from Holcomb would be quite the welcome development.